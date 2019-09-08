Thrown off 7th floor, 3-year-old girl dies

india

A man allegedly picked up and threw his friend’s three-year-old daughter off the seventh floor of their building in Colaba on Saturday night, the police said.

The incident occurred at A block in Ashoka apartment near Radio Club at around 7.30 pm. The police detained accused Anil Chugani, who is in his 40s and employed in a private firm, for the murder of Shanaya Hathiramani. The police said three children, including Shanaya, a girl and boy were playing in the building when the accused, Chugani, allegedly threw her off his flat. Shanaya too lives on the seventh floor of the building. Shanaya died due to fatal injuries. The police were informed, and they reached the spot and detained the accused on charges of murder.

The exact sequence of events is being probed, the police said. The antecedents of Chugani are being probed. At the time of going to the press, the police were recording statements in this regard to find out the exact motive behind the murder.

