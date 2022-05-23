Thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR, big mercury drop; air, road traffic disrupted: 10 pts

Huge thunderstorms and heavy showers lashed Delhi-NCR on Monday morning as the city saw a huge mercury drop of over 11 degrees in nearly 1.5 hours and air and road traffic were disrupted. Several parts in the National Capital Region witnessed heavy waterlogging and blackouts.

Here are ten points on Delhi rains:

1. Heavy rain on Monday morning brings a huge relief to the national capital and nearby cities after the city witnessed a new record with Mungeshpur near the Haryana border seeing the day’s high at 49 degrees last week.

2. Roads were blocked with trees falling and traffic was choked in some parts of the national capital with morning rush hour being impacted. Neighouring Gurugram too witnessed traffic snarls.

3. Air traffic was also affected. Earlier, the Delhi International Airport Limited had tweeted: “Due to bad weather, flight operations at @DelhiAirport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. #BadWeather #Rain (sic)”.

4. As per the Delhi airport's website, over 40 departure flights were delayed due to bad weather and other related issues. Around 18 arrival flights were also delayed, and two flights were cancelled, news agency ANI reported.

5. Mercury dropped by 11 degrees Celsius between 5:40 am and 7 am on Monday. Private weather agency Skymet's vice president Mahesh Palawat on Twitter said the national capital saw a new record on Monday: “Delhi recorded 17.2 degree minimum temperature today on May 23. its lowest during decade for May. Record is of 15.2 degree on May 2nd in 1982 (sic)."

6. The IMD (India Meteorological Department) predicted wind speeds between 60 and 90 km per hour amid thunderstorms.

7. “Dust storm/Thunderstorm with rain (followed by rain) and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of Narnaul (Haryana) Milak, Bareilly, Sahaswan, Kasganj, Sikandra Rao, Raya, Mathura, Jalesar, Etah, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Firozaba, Narora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Hathras (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Nadbai (Rajasthan),” the weather office wrote on Twitter on Monday morning.

8. “Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Gannaur. Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Khekra (U.P.) during next 2 hours,” it added.

9. Power outages were reported in parts of Delhi-NCR.

10. On social media, people welcomed the change in weather after a spell of brutal heatwave.

