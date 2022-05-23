Delhi rain brings May minimum temp to a decade-low, says private agency Skymet
Delhi was much in need of a relief amid intense heatwave over the last few weeks and heavy rain and thunderstorms did just that. The capital recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees - lowest in a decade - as the mercury dropped by around 11 degrees Celsius in nearly 1.5 hours on Monday morning, private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather said. Before this, the lowest temperature that Delhi saw in the month of May was 15.2 degrees in the year 1982, it added.
According to Skymet Weather, mercury in Delhi went down by “10 degree in one hour" on Monday morning. The temperature dropped from 29 degrees at 5:30 am to 19 degrees at 6:30 am. “Delhi recorded 17.2 degree minimum temperature today on May 23, its lowest during the decade for May. Record is 15.2 degrees on May 2 in 1982. Heatwave will not make a comeback anytime soon over north India including Delhi NCR,” Skymet’s vice president Mahesh Palawal tweeted.
Many parts in the national capital and nearby cities were waterlogged due to the heavy showers. Power blackouts were also reported.
On Sunday, Safdarjung - considered to be the key centre for monitoring Delhi weather - recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal for this time of the year and three lower than Saturday’s high, news agency PTI reported. The city logged a minimum temperature of 23.1°C – three degrees below normal.
Last week, the city had witnessed a new record when a tormenting heatwave pushed the maximum temperature in the city to 49 degrees.
Weather update in other states
The weather department has also predicted a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4°C in other parts of northwest India during the next two days and no significant change thereafter.
Parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan may also witness scattered rain on Monday. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next five days are highly likely. Southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may also receive moderate rainfall in the next three days.
Gusty winds uproot trees in Delhi, disrupt traffic
The Delhi fire control room received at least 20 calls until 9 am on Monday related to the uprooting of trees and wall collapses because of the heavy rain and gusty winds. The calls were received from places such as Delhi Cantonment, Civil Lines, Main Rohtak Road, and Dhaula Khan. The rains and the gusty winds up to 70 km per hour also led to traffic jams in many parts of the city.
Gurugram rains: Waterlogging woes return; 2,500 cops deployed to manage traffic
The traffic police advised people to avoid stretches such as Narsinghpur area, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52 and Daulatabad Flyover. “We have deployed teams, and are pumping out water through motors to ensure smooth flow of traffic, but congestions are being reported from many areas,” Ravinder Kumar Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said, warning commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.
Delhi faces power cuts amid rains, gusty winds
New Delhi: The heavy rain and gusty winds uprooted trees and led to water logging in Delhi on Monday and triggered power cuts across the city. The India Meteorological Department said thunderstorms were expected to continue in the city accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 60-90 kilometre per hour. Officials urged residents, especially children, to stay away from electricity poles, sub-stations, transformers, and streetlights.
Wind speed may pass 90 kmph in Delhi-NCR amid rain: IMD warning for these areas
The India Meteorological Department issued a warning for several parts of Delhi-NCR as heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed the national capital on Monday morning. Extreme wind gusts going up to a ravaging speed of 90 Kmph is also expected. Predicted impact of storm The weather department officials have predicted damage to vulnerable structures and kutcha houses/walls and huts. “Damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops,” is also expected today. Immediately get out of water bodies.
Delhi-NCR hit by thunderstorms, power cuts in some parts; air traffic affected
Delhi was lashed by early morning rain and strong winds on Monday, which led to power cuts in some parts. Air traffic is likely to get affected with airlines tweeting that bad weather may affect services. The early morning rain has brought down temperatures further after a spell of brutal heatwave in the national capital and nearby cities last week. The rain and storm is likely to affect the morning rush hour traffic too.
