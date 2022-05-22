Wet spell forecast in northwest, east India; Delhi may see rain today: 10 points

Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average, news agency PTI reported. The Indian Meteorological Department has also predicted light rain in the national capital for the third straight day. The city may witness partly cloudy sky with very light rain or drizzle accompanied with gusty wind of 30-40 kmph towards afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature is likely to go up to 41 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 29.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 42.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal. In other parts of north India, mercury is expected to dip - owing to light rainfall today and tomorrow. Southern states of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will continue to receive moderate rain till Thursday. In flood-hit eastern states, rainfall intensity is expected to reduce after Sunday.

Here are your top weather updates:

1. The weather department has predicted a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4°C over most parts of Northwest India during the next three days and no significant change thereafter.

2. The IMD has also warned of a “wet spell over northwest and east India” till Tuesday - with peak intensity tomorrow.

3. Fairly widespread, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds has been predicted over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the next 2 days. The states may witness a hailstorm today. IMD has also issued an ‘orange alert’ for these states for thunderstorms today.

4. Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh may also see scattered rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

5. Parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan will witness scattered rain on Monday.

6. Rajasthan is bracing for an ‘orange alert’ on Monday over dust storm activity in the western parts.

7. Parts of Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand witnessed heatwave spell on Saturday, however, an abatement is very likely on Sunday.

8. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next five days are highly likely.

9. Southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will relieve moderate rainfall over the next four days.

10. Heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim today. Thereafter, the eastern states will see a decrease in rainfall intensity.

