Gurugram weather: Cloudy, windy conditions bring relief from heat
Gurugram: Cloudy weather and a change in wind pattern brought Gurugram residents relief from the relentless extreme heatwave on Monday as the maximum temperature in the region dropped to 44.7 degrees Celsius (°C), a drop of 3.4 degrees from Sunday when the city recorded a maximum temperature of 48.1°C, the highest temperature in 56 years.
Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Chandigarh said that cloudy skies and easterly winds, which are relatively cooler, helped reduce the temperature in the region by a few notches, and added that the temperature will remain relatively the same on Tuesday.
They added that there was an average drop of three degrees in the maximum temperature across Haryana; however, Gurugram and Hisar remained the hottest places in the state, recording a maximum of 44.7°C on Monday. According to IMD, The minimum temperature in the city on Monday was 28.3°C, which is four degrees higher than normal.
Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh, said that because of the influence of a western disturbance there could be light to moderate rainfall in hilly areas while thunderstorms and gusty winds were likely over Punjab and Haryana on Monday and Tuesday. A western disturbance refers to an area of “disturbed” or reduced air pressure, moving from the west to the east, carrying with it moisture associated with rainfall, snowfall and fog in northern India.
“Meanwhile, there will not be any significant change in maximum temperature for the next couple of days and heatwave conditions will abate, but after Friday, we expect the temperature to rise and severe heatwave conditions can prevail. People should continue to take precautions while stepping out, particularly during the afternoon,” he said.
IMD declares a heatwave over the plains if the maximum temperature is 40°C or higher and 4.5 degrees above normal, with this criterion being satisfied over two consecutive days.
To be sure, the city had recorded a maximum temperature of 49°C on May 10, 1966, when the state was not even formed.
Residents of Gurugram, meanwhile, said that since March this year they had been subjected to a harsh summer, with the temperature rising to record levels, as well as several power cuts. “The harsh weather this year is a clear pointer to climate change. The government must take action,” said Mushtak Ahmed, a resident of Sector 23A.
Gurugram: Green activists allege trees felled illegally at Mangar Bani
Gurugam: Environmental activists on Monday alleged that more than 200 trees were felled illegally in the Mangar Bani buffer zone, spread over 2 to 3 acres in the Aravallis, adjacent to a sacred grove. The activists alleged involvement of a timber mafia and demanded action against the miscreants. According to Sunil Harsana, environmentalist, and resident, the incident occurred at Sahabwala Johad, near Mangar Bani, which is a protected forest area.
World Hypertension Day: Survey finds fast food, pressure to perform turning kids hypertensive
Fast food, pressure of meeting expectations from a young age is affecting the health of school going children who are turning hypertensive, a survey has revealed. The survey revealed around five percent of the school going children in Lucknow were found to be suffering from high blood pressure. Around 5000 students from different schools were surveyed by Vandana Awasthy, who did her PhD from KGMU and Dr Abhinav Verma.
Gurugram: Sector 46 residents protest against power cuts
Gurugram: Residents of Sector 46 and adjoining areas came out to protest power outages and register their grievances against the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam. Around 300 residents gathered at the Sector 46 community centre in the evening and marched to Bakhtawar Chowk where they held a three-hour long protest. Residents also took to Twitter and posted about their grievances, tagging authorities.
Noida: Woman found dead in Sector 137, had lodged rape complaint
Noida: The 47-year-old woman who was found dead in the shrubbery of a high-rise in Sector 137 last week had lodged a rape complaint against one of her neighbours in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand, just days before her death, police said on Monday. While police were initially suspecting that the woman had died by suicide, they are now investigating the case from all angles, including that of murder.
UP govt exercise to find why realty firms go bust yields no result yet
A fact-finding exercise initiated by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in April to “find out the reasons behind realtors leaving Noida and Greater Noida” and turning bankrupt is yet to yield results, officials said. According to officials, the state's real estate business is facing a financial crisis, with 60 realty companies in Noida and Greater Noida itself undergoing corporate insolvency resolution processes (CIRPs) besides several other realtors going bankrupt.
