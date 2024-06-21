 Tibetan leader Dalai Lama to visit Delhi before leaving for US for knee surgery | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Tibetan leader Dalai Lama to visit Delhi before leaving for US for knee surgery

ANI |
Jun 21, 2024 01:27 PM IST

Earlier this week, a bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by Congressman Michael McCaul had met with the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama left for Delhi from Dharamshala on Friday on his way to the United States for his knee surgery.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama to visit Delhi, then head to the US for knee surgery (AP)
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama to visit Delhi, then head to the US for knee surgery (AP)

Many Tibetans gathered at the Kangra Airport to wish him well. Hundreds of Tibetans and devotees also thronged the streets to pay obeisance to the spiritual leader.

Dalai Lama will stay in Delhi today and will reach Switzerland tomorrow. He will leave for the US on June 23.

The leadership of Central Tibetan Administration, including Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Tibetan Justice Commissioner Tenzin Lungtok, DIIR Kalon Norzin Dolma, Election and Public Service Commissioner Wangdu Tsering Pesur, Standing Committee Members of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile, and Secretaries of CTA Departments and Offices, gathered at Dalai Lama's official residence to see him off.

Earlier this week, a bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by Congressman Michael McCaul had met with the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala.

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was part of the delegation "strongly reaffirmed" Congressional support for the people of Tibet.

She also launched a broadside against Xi Jinping stating that while the legacy of the Tibetan spiritual leader will live forever, the Chinese President will be gone in a few years.

The delegation comprises the Chairman of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs Michael McCaul, former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, US Representatives - Gregory Meeks, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Nicole Malliotakis, Ami Bera and Jim McGovern.

The US Congress recently passed a bill urging Beijing to re-engage with the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan leaders to peacefully resolve their dispute over the status and governance of Tibet. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden for a signature to become law.

News / India News / Tibetan leader Dalai Lama to visit Delhi before leaving for US for knee surgery
