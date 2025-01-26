Tiger declared ‘man-eater’ after fatal attack on woman in Kerala

The Kerala government on Sunday declared a tiger who mauled a 47-year-old woman to death in Wayanad district a “man-eater” and ordered that the animal be shot dead, prompting the local administrations in the surrounding the site of the incident to impose prohibitory orders. The announcement was made by forest and wildlife minister AK Saseendran following a high-level meeting at the District Collectorate where it was also decided to enhance the wildlife management plan. (HT PHOTO)

“The chief minister suggested that the tiger be shot dead. Subsequently, I held a video-conference and sought opinions from the chief secretary, law secretary, advocate general and other experts. I also sought the opinion of veterinarian Dr Arun Zachariah, who said that wild animals which continue to terrorise people can be killed under the provisions of the disaster management department. I have therefore ordered the killing of the tiger,” Saseendran said.

The decision comes after the tragic incident on Friday morning, when Radha, a woman from a Scheduled Caste community, was mauled by the tiger while plucking coffee at the Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village.

Saseendran said this is the first time in the state that a tiger has been declared a man-eater.

The same tiger that killed Radha also attacked Beat Forest Officer Jayasurya, a member of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) deployed for patrolling duty in the area on Sunday. The move to declare the tiger a man-eater was made after assessing its repeated attacks and the increasing threat to human lives, he said.

Efforts are underway to capture the animal, who remains at large, and a meeting with the Chief Secretary and other officials was held to address public concerns, the forest minister said.

In response to the threat posed by the tiger, steps have been taken to clear undergrowth in nearby areas, and surveillance in the region will be intensified. As part of enhanced wildlife management, 100 new cameras will be installed in Wayanad, and 400 AI cameras will be set up across the state by March 31 to strengthen monitoring and prevent wildlife-related attacks, Saseendran said.

Following this, the forest department issued an order to capture or kill the tiger, and prohibitory orders were enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to prevent public gatherings in four divisions of Mananthavady municipality until the tiger is captured.

Shops and other commercial establishments in areas where the tiger was reportedly spotted have also been asked to keep the shutters down.

At least seven RRT teams have been formed to search for the tiger. Sharp-shooters and commandos of the Thunderbolt squad, tasked with anti-Maoist operations in Kerala, will also accompany the RRTs in the forest, said officials.

Earlier in the day, Jayasurya, a member of the RRT, was injured after it was attacked by the tiger near Pancharakolly. While he suffered injuries in his right hand, the wounds are not serious, said officials.

“While searching for the tiger inside the forest, it suddenly pounced on me from behind. I defended myself with a shield. It then ran away deep into the forest,” Jayasurya said.

Meanwhile, Saseendran’s visit to Wayanad was marked by protests by locals who were miffed with his delayed response to the incident. The protesters blocked his convoy for some time and had to be forcibly removed by the police.