Tiger reserve, 5 others make it to heritage site shortlist

“Delighted and proud that @ASIGoI had submitted a proposal for India’s 9 places for inclusion in tentative list of UNESCO, where six sites have selected in Tentative Lists of @UNESCO World Heritage Site,” the ministry posted on Twitter.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 07:21 AM IST
The six Indian sites include the Satpura Tiger Reserve. (File photo. Representative image)

Six Indian sites, under the care of Archaeological Survey of India, have been shortlisted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to be classified as world heritage sites, the Union culture ministry said on Wednesday.

The six Indian sites include the Satpura Tiger Reserve, the Iconic Riverfront at Varanasi, Hire Benkal, a megalithic site, Maratha military architecture in Maharashtra, Bhedaghat-Lametaghat in Narmada Valley, Jabalpur, and the temples of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu.

At present, India has 38 World Heritage properties.

