‘Tiger Zinda Hai’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan reassures party workers after poll defeat

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is known for his witty remarks and one-liners, displayed his sharp wit once again on Wednesday.

Not deterred by the recent loss in the Madhya Pradesh assembly election, Chouhan who was addressing party workers who had come to meet him at the chief ministerial residence in Bhopal, reassured them that he wasn’t going anywhere.

Keeping in line with his ‘Mamaji’ image, Chouhan said, “There is no need to worry about what will happen to them. I, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, am still here. Tiger abhi zinda hai,” he said, eliciting laughter from the people gathered there.

Chouhan has moved his possessions out of the bungalow but has not yet vacated it.

For the last 15 years, when he ruled the country’s largest state, Chouhan had positioned himself as ‘Mamaji’; a benevolent, paternal figure looking out for citizens, especially the women and the young.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan who had been at the receiving end of a bitter Congress campaign in the state had put his sportsmanship on display when he attended the swearing in ceremony of his successor Kamal Nath as the new chief minister of the state.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 11:24 IST