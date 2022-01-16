Tigress Collarwalli, mother to 29, dies at the age of 16 at Pench Tiger Reserve

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh’s most popular tigress T 15, popularly known as Collarwalli, which created a record of sorts by giving birth to 29 cubs, died due to prolonged illness in Pench Tiger Reserve on Saturday in Chhindwara district, forest officials said.

The 16-year-old tigress was also known as Mataram for giving birth to 29 cubs in eight litters, said Alok Mishra field director, Pench Tiger Reserve.

Mishra said, “The tigress was ill for the past two days due to old age. She was last spotted on January 14 near Bhura Dev Nullah. She was lying down there and a large number of tourists spotted her. She was under observation of veterinary doctors and was unable to walk. The tigress took last breath at 6.15 PM on Saturday.”

“The exact cause of death will be known after post mortem but prima facie it appears to be multi-organ failure due to old-age,” he added.

“The Collarwalli was the most popular tigress among tourists and got her name because she was spotted with radio collar tied around her neck. She was born to T 7, popularly known as Badimada and T 1, known as Charger in 2005. In 2008, a team of experts from Dehradun fitted radio collar. In 2008, the tigress gave birth to three cubs but all of them died. In October 2010, she delivered five cubs at a time which increased her popularity among wildlife lovers,” said Alok Kumar, principal chief conservator of forest, (wildlife).

“She lived in the wild for more than 16 years which is also a record. Her legacy is not limited to Pench as her female cub was shifted to Panna Tiger Reserve who gave birth to five cubs and contributed a lot in success of relocation project of tigers in Panna Tiger Reserve,” said Aniruddha Majumder, a scientist at the state forest research institute, Jabalpur.

Majumder said he was devastated with the news. “Collarwalli was a legend,” he added.

