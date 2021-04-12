‘Tika Utsav’ beginning of 2nd war against Covid-19: PM Modi

Terming it as the beginning of the second big war against the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed for maximum inoculations among eligible age groups during the four-day ‘Tika Utsav’ and made several suggestions to keep the virus under check.

Amid a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases, Modi, in his recent interaction with chief ministers, had proposed a four-day ‘Tika Utsav’ starting from Sunday to ensure maximum participants in the vaccination drive. At present, those above 45 years of age are eligible to get the anti-Covid shot.

In a blog addressed to the citizens, Modi wrote: “The ‘Tika Utsav’ marks the beginning of the second war against Covid-19. We should vaccinate as many as eligible persons through a special campaign and decide on zero wastage.”

“We have to move towards optimum utilisation of the country’s vaccination capacity. This is a way to augment our capacity,” he added.

The Prime Minister also outlined four responsibilities for each citizen, including ‘each one, vaccinate one’, ‘each one, treat one’ and ‘each one, save one’.

While ‘each one, vaccinate one’ suggested helping those who are less educated and the elderly who cannot go for the jab themselves, ‘each one, treat one’ hinted at assisting those who do not have the means or are not aware of the facilities available for vaccination. Through his message of ‘each one, save one’, the Prime Minister stressed on the importance of wearing masks to save oneself and also others. Highlighting the importance of establishing micro-containment zones in a densely-populated country like India, Modi urged everyone to focus on personal and social hygiene.

“Our success will be determined by our awareness of the micro containment zone. Our success will be determined by not leaving the house when there is no need. Our success will also depend on whether we wear masks and follow other rules,” he said.