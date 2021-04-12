Tika Utsav: India to inoculate citizens on day-2 of 'vaccination festival' today

India will hold the second day of the mass coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination festival, ‘Tika Utsav’, on Monday. During his virtual address to chief ministers on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that such a festival must be celebrated from April 11-14 to speed up the ongoing vaccination drive.

On the first day of the drive, the country recorded 152,879 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 839 new deaths. The number of people infected with the disease in India are 13,358,805 while the death toll stands at 169,275.

Here is all you need to know about 'Tika Utsav':

1. The 'Tika Utsav' is a four-day exercise, starting April 11, which is the birth anniversary of social activist Jyotiba Phule and ending April 14, which marks the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, aimed at inoculating as many people as possible against the Covid-19 disease.

2. On Sunday, over 2.7 million doses of the vaccine were administered to people across the country, according to the Union health ministry. This was much higher than the number of inoculations Sunday generally witnesses (about 1.6 million on an average), the ministry said.

3. The number of Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) functional on Sunday were 63,8000, much higher than the daily average of 45,000, the ministry added.

4. The two vaccines being used in India to inoculate its citizens are - Covishield, the Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s shot, which is being manufactured here by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) and Covaxin, India's only homemade vaccine against the viral disease, being manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited.

5. Before the launch of the drive on Sunday, the PM took to Twitter to make four requests to the citizens. The requests were listed as "Each One-Vaccinate One, Each One-Treat One, Each One-Save One, and creation of micro-containment zones".

6. In the first request, the PM urged everyone to help those people (less educated or old) who cannot get themselves vaccinated. The second request was about helping those who do not have the means to get vaccinated or do not know about the facilities available. In his third request, he reiterated the importance of wearing masks. In his final request, the PM said that when a Covid-19 positive case has been reported, people of the patient's family and locality must create a micro-containment zone.