Home / India News / Time at toll plazas should not exceed 10 seconds, says NHAI
india news

Time at toll plazas should not exceed 10 seconds, says NHAI

NHAI said since it transitioned to 100% cashless tolling from mid February 2021, the overall FASTag usage in NHAI Toll Plazas has reached 96%.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 11:59 PM IST
The National Highways Authority of India on Wednesday said it has issued guidelines to ensure service time of not more than 10 seconds per vehicle at the toll plazas along national highways. (HT ARCHIVES.)

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said it has issued guidelines to ensure service time of not more than 10 seconds per vehicle even during peak hours at the toll plazas along national highways.

“The new set of guidelines will also ensure seamless flow of traffic at the toll plazas by not allowing vehicles to queue up more than 100 metres. Although in most of the toll plazas, there is no waiting time after mandatory 100% FASTag, even then if there is a queue of waiting vehicles of more than 100 metres due to some reason, the vehicles will be allowed to pass without paying toll till the queue comes within 100 meters from the toll booth. For this purpose, a yellow line at a distance of 100 meters from the toll booth will be marked in each toll lane. This is to inculcate further sense of accountability in toll plaza operators,” NHAI said in a statement.

NHAI said since it transitioned to 100% cashless tolling from mid February 2021, the overall FASTag usage in NHAI Toll Plazas has reached 96%.

“Keeping in view the growing Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) penetration in the country, it has been emphasized to have a new design and construct the upcoming toll plazas as per traffic projections for next 10 years to have an efficient toll collection system,” it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP