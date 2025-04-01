'Time for reciprocity': White House on India's ‘100% tariffs’ on US goods ahead of ‘Liberation Day’

With reciprocal tariffs set to kick in from April 2 on countries taxing the US on American goods, the White House on Monday listed India among nations it called out for being “unfair” and damaging the US exporters with high charges. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House(AP)

According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, India imposes a 100 per cent tariff on American agricultural goods, making it "virtually impossible" for US products to reach certain foreign markets.

“These countries have been ripping off our nation for far too long,” a news agency PTI report quoted Leavitt as saying, adding that they’ve shown clear disdain for American workers.

"It’s time for reciprocity," Leavitt said and added that the US President "is going to make historic changes, and that will happen on Wednesday."

“Look at the unfair trade practices – 50 per cent tariffs on American dairy from the European Union, a 700 per cent tariff on American rice from Japan, and nearly 300 per cent on American butter and cheese from Canada. India’s 100 per cent tariff on American agricultural products only adds to the pressure,” she said.

Leavitt went on to emphasise how these high tariffs have driven many US businesses to the brink, making it nearly impossible for American goods to be imported into key markets. To explain her point, she displayed a chart that highlighted the tariffs imposed by India, Japan, and other nations, with particular focus on India’s high levies.

April 2 tariffs

US President Donald Trump had previously described the current tariffs as “temporary” and “small,” but stressed that the new reciprocal tariffs, starting on April 2, would be a “big game-changer.”

In February, Donald Trump had said, “No more or no less… They charge us a tax or tariff, and we charge the exact same tax or tariff… no body knows what that number is… you go to an individual country and see what they are charging us.”

While Leavitt did not elaborate on the specifics, she assured the press that Trump’s team of trade advisors had already presented plans for implementation. These plans, she said, would ensure that the American people are treated fairly and that reciprocity is at the core of the new tariffs.

“The President will make the announcement on Wednesday,” Leavitt concluded, hinting that the impending tariff measures would mark a big shift in US trade policy.