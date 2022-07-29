Time has come for encounters: Karnataka minister after BJYM leader murder

CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka’s minister for higher education, information technology/biotechnology, science & technology, on Friday suggested that it was perhaps time for extrajudicial killings of those accused in serious crimes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There are a few provocative people who are trying to test the patience of the people. Our government and chief minister have given a very clear message that for any reason these killers will not be spread, we will take merciless action and even “encounter” them,” Narayan said, in Kannada.

Encounter is a term used for extrajudicial killings.

His comment comes a day after the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said it was time to follow the UP model in the state. Uttar Pradesh, under current chief minister Yogi Adityanath has adopted stringent measures, including demolition the houses of those accused in serious crimes (sometimes even before the courts can rule on their guilt).

“In the coming days, we will put a fear in them that they do not even think of carrying out such actions. A time has come for encounters and we will take strong action, ensure that such acts don’t take place for any reason, raise awareness among the Hindu community, form anti-terrorist squads....” Narayan added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both comments came in reaction to the brutal murder of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha workers in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, about 350 kms from Bengaluru.

There have been at least three murders over the last 10 days and the Basavaraj Bommai government has decided to hand over the case of Praveen Nettaru to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“(The) murder of Praveen is a planned, organised crime. It has an interstate dimension. The issue has been discussed with state DG&IG and complete details have been sought. We will write to the Union Home Ministry on getting complete details into the case requesting for investigation by the NIA,” Bommai said.

He added that CCTV cameras will be installed at border crossings along all checkposts that lead to Kerala from Karnataka’s coastal districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Checkposts will be set up, temporary police camps will be set up at sensitive spots in villages in the coastal region. The vacant posts in the police department will be filled, night patrolling will be intensified and an additional battalion of KSRP will be deployed in Dakshina Kannada district,” Bommai said.

The state government has come under criticism from Hindu right-wing groups for what they see as its sluggish and inadequate response to Nettaru’s killing.