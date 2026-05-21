‘Time, muhurta will answer’: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on CM tussle ahead of much-awaited cabinet reshuffle

Questions regarding the future of Karnataka's chief ministerial role resurfaced recently when Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that time will decide whether he will land the coveted role or not. This development follows his recent 65th birthday celebrations on May 15.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah congratulates Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on his 65th birthday amid calls for the former to step down(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As wishes poured in from all corners, his supporters intensified the call for current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down from his position and make way for Shivakumar amid a tense political tussle in the state.

"Time, muhurta will answer," Shivakumar told reporters in Chamarajanagara in response to questions of him taking up the top role. “Time will come, I have said. A good time will come,” he later added.

Expectations are high for the pair to soon be summoned to Delhi by the Congress leadership amid talks of a cabinet reshuffle. When asked if his frequent temple visits were indicative of a desire to receive the coveted post soon, Shivakumar replied, “You are there as God. People are God.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Karnataka Congress's conflict first started when Siddaramaiah took over as the head of the state government in 2023, under the promise of a power-sharing agreement with Shivakumar, wherein the pair would split the position for a tenure of 2.5 years each. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Karnataka Congress's conflict first started when Siddaramaiah took over as the head of the state government in 2023, under the promise of a power-sharing agreement with Shivakumar, wherein the pair would split the position for a tenure of 2.5 years each. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} However, despite the Siddaramaiah government entering its third year, there is no sight of him conceding the seat to Shivakumar, a decision that has seemingly enraged the latter's supporters, prompting them to stage demonstrations and demand a change in power. KN Rajanna proposes G Parameshwara {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, despite the Siddaramaiah government entering its third year, there is no sight of him conceding the seat to Shivakumar, a decision that has seemingly enraged the latter's supporters, prompting them to stage demonstrations and demand a change in power. KN Rajanna proposes G Parameshwara {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Home Minister G Parameshwara recently commented on the lack of clarity from Congress regarding party leadership in the state. “Unnecessarily, why will they? Who has raised the question of change? Yesterday, the Deputy CM himself clarified that he has not asked for any change. From where this question has come? Who has asked such a question?” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Home Minister G Parameshwara recently commented on the lack of clarity from Congress regarding party leadership in the state. “Unnecessarily, why will they? Who has raised the question of change? Yesterday, the Deputy CM himself clarified that he has not asked for any change. From where this question has come? Who has asked such a question?” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“There is high command in the party and they will decide what needs to be done and when. Each person making statements to the media will not achieve anything. The high command has to decide. What is the use of us discussing the proposal to change the chief minister or to continue him? We are not the ones who are going to decide on the matter sitting here.”

He further clarified how as per his understanding no limit was set to Siddaramaiah's term as chief minister when he was appointed. “We are not aware of it. Neither the general secretary nor anyone from the high command had told us anything about such a thing,” he added.

Senior Congress MLA KN Rajanna recently added Parameshwara to the mix by proposing him as a chief ministerial candidate. This amplifies a growing demand for a “Dalit CM” in the state following a demand from several AHINDA (acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits in Kanada) leaders in the party to keep Siddaramaiah in the coveted spot.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Parameshwara responded to Rajanna's remarks by stating, "He (Rajanna) is from our district, he is my friend. We studied together. Naturally, he has affection for me and asked for an opportunity for Tumakuru. I don't find anything wrong with it."

Shivakumar's 65th birthday celebrations

Siddaramaiah had congratulated Shivakumar on his birthday with a post on X. “Heartiest birthday wishes to the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, a skilled organizer and a beloved leader of the people, Hon’ble D. K. Shivakumar! May God bless you with excellent health and a long, prosperous life,” he wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Heartfelt thanks for your warm wishes. Let us strive together for the progress of Karnataka,” Shivakumar wrote in reply.

His supporters, on the other hand, took a different stance to celebrate the occasion by putting up flex boards across the city naming him as the CM, including one by KPCC secretary Veerabhadraiah. Shivakaumar also currently holds the position of president of the KPCC.

Following the recent turmoil in inner party lines in Kerala, the current situation in Karnataka is only one in a string of instances of growing factionalism in state governments administered by the Congress.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Stuti Gupta ...Read More Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON