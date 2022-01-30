‘Time to set new goals’: India and Israel mark 30 yrs of bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Israel is an occasion to frame new goals for mutual cooperation, while his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett said ties between the two sides will only grow stronger.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi, who took ties with Israel to a new level with the first prime ministerial visit to that country in 2017, said in a video message that relations between the two sides went back centuries and India’s Jewish community had lived in a harmonious environment without facing discrimination.

In a similar video message, Bennett said the two countries shared a “gehri dosti” or deep friendship and had forged a “wonderful partnership” over the past three decades. “The ties between Israel and India are strong, and together they will only grow stronger. The opportunities are endless,” he said.

“Today, when significant changes are occurring around the world, the importance of India-Israel relations has increased,” Modi said, speaking in Hindi.

“And what better occasion to set new goals for mutual cooperation – when India celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence this year, when Israel celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence next year, and when the two countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bennett said: “India – Israel and India have a gehri dosti, deep friendship. Today we honour 30 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and India – 30 years of a wonderful partnership, a deep cultural connection, and military and economic cooperation.”

India recognised Israel on September 17, 1950, but full-fledged diplomatic relations were established on January 29, 1992. Since then, Israel has emerged as a strategic partner and key supplier of military hardware. Modi said the establishment of diplomatic ties with Israel had begun a new chapter. “The history of both our countries is very old. Our people have had close ties for centuries.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.