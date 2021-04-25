Timely police action averts oxygen crisis at three hospitals

Police on Saturday said they created a green corridor and helped an oxygen tanker reach Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital from a production plant near Ghaziabad within an hour.

The timely action by the police helped avert a major crisis as currently, there are nearly 700 Covid-19 patients admitted in the hospital, which is one of the largest Covid facilities in Delhi. The hospital was running short of oxygen supply and was left with only 1.5 hours oxygen in its gas plant when the tanker arrived, police said.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said around 9.45am, the police received a message followed by a call from a government-appointed nodal officer to transport an oxygen tanker from a production plant in Modinagar. “We contacted senior UP police officers. The details of the tanker and its driver were shared and we immediately dispatched our team to get the oxygen tank transported here,” said the DCP.

In another such effort, the north district police came to the rescue of Sant Parmanand hospital by providing 71 oxygen cylinders. Similarly, in the southeast district, police helped IBS hospital in Lajpat Nagar get oxygen cylinders and saved the lives of 40 Covid-19 patients.