‘Found trekking to be challenging’: First triple amputee to climb Mount Everest base camp

Despite physical disabilities, cold weather conditions, and poor health, 30-year-old Tinkesh Kaushik from Goa became the first triple amputee to climb Mount Everest Base Camp because he remained determined to finish the trek, the head of the Disability Rights Association of Goa (DRAG) Avelino D'Souza said. Tinkesh Kaushik is a fitness coach in Goa. (Instagram/Tinkesh Kaushik)

The first day of preparation was tough, but Kaushik promised himself he would complete the trek, and nothing could stop him. After overcoming many challenges, he reached the Everest Base Camp, which is 17,598 feet above sea level, on May 11 and hoisted the national flag.

Kaushik, who is also a fitness coach, said to reporters in Panaji on Wednesday, “I found trekking to be challenging, but I said to myself that I have to do it, and I did it because of my mental strength.”

Having lost both legs below the knees and one hand in an electrocution accident in Haryana when he was 9 years old, Kaushik now uses prosthetic limbs. He moved to Goa a few years ago and works as a fitness coach.

Kaushik said he initially thought the trek would be easy because he is a fitness coach, but he realised the challenges when he began preparing for the climb.

“I did not have any prior experience in mountaineering. I prepared for that before going for the base camp. I am a fitness coach by profession and thought it will be an easy trek for me," he said. Kaushik said as he started work on the ground, it was very painful for him on the first day because of his level of amputation and prosthetic limbs. "I found trekking to be challenging. On the second day, I said that I have to do it. It's a doable trek. In between, my health was bad, I suffered an acute mountain bout (sickness),” he said as per PTI.

Beginning his journey from Nepal on May 4, Kaushik said he faced several challenges.

“I faced challenges a couple of times, my health was bad because of mountain sickness and my oxygen level dropped. I suffered from headache and vomiting, but I had the strong desire to complete the mission because I wanted to set an example for people with disabilities that if you have strong mental health, then you can certainly achieve it,” he added.

Speaking about how he felt when he reached the base camp, Kaushik said, “When I hoisted the flag at the Everest Base Camp, it was a really proud and emotional moment for me.”

On May 11, after reaching the camp, Kaushik posted a video on Instagram and said, “Today, the 11th of May 2024, I completed the challenge of trekking to Everest Base Camp. As the first Triple Amputee with 90 per cent Locomotor disability to have achieved this feat, it was a very emotional moment for me. I did it for myself and I did it for a cause. I thank everyone who supported me, to make this a reality. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”