 Kaamya Karthikeyan, 16, becomes youngest Indian, 2nd youngest girl in the world to scale Mt. Everest
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Kaamya Karthikeyan, 16, becomes youngest Indian, 2nd youngest girl in the world to scale Mt. Everest

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2024 02:25 PM IST

Kaamya Karthikeyan was accompanied by her father, Commander S Karthikeyan of the Indian Navy, and both successfully summited Mt. Everest.

Kaamya Karthikeyan, at 16, became the youngest Indian and second youngest girl in the world to scale Mt. Everest - 8849 meters - from the Nepal side. She was accompanied by her father, Commander S Karthikeyan of the Indian Navy, and both successfully summited Mt. Everest. The Indian Navy took to X to congratulate the father-daughter duo.

Kaamya Karthikeyan Himalayan endeavours commenced in 2015 with a trek to Chandrashila Peak at the age of seven.(source: kids chaupal)
Kaamya Karthikeyan Himalayan endeavours commenced in 2015 with a trek to Chandrashila Peak at the age of seven.(source: kids chaupal)

"Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 16-year-old, class XII student of Navy Children School, Mumbai, and her father, Cdr S Karthikeyan of the Indian Navy successfully summited Mt. Everest (8849 M) on 20th May," the Western Naval Command, Indian Navy, wrote on X.

"#IndianNavy congratulates Ms. Kaamya Karthikeyan, daughter of Cdr S Karthikeyan, on becoming the youngest #Indian & the second youngest girl in the world to summit Mt Everest from the Nepal side. Kaamya has exhibited immense courage & fortitude in summiting the highest peaks in six of the seven continents. #IndianNavy wishes young Kaamya the very best in her aspiration to summit the highest peaks of all seven continents, becoming the youngest girl to do so," the Indian Navy wrote on X.

Kaamya Karthikeyan's achievements

Kaamya Karthikeyan, accompanied by her father, began her journey to summit Mt. Everest on April 3. The Indian Navy and the Western Naval Command extended their best wishes to the father-daughter duo for their expedition.

Inspired by her father's mountaineering pursuits, Kaamya began trekking at the age of three, according to kids chaupal. Her Himalayan endeavours commenced in 2015 with a trek to Chandrashila Peak at the age of seven.

Subsequently, she progressed to more challenging treks such as Har-ki Dun, Kedarkantha Peak, and Roopkund Lake in 2016. In May 2017, at the age of thirteen, Kaamya trekked to the Everest Base Camp, becoming the second youngest girl worldwide to achieve this milestone.

In 2019, she conquered Brighu Lake and crossed the Sar pass in Himachal Pradesh. Despite facing numerous administrative and physical challenges, Kaamya became the youngest girl to summit Mt. Aconcagua, further enhancing her remarkable achievements.

Kaamya Karthikeyan, 16, becomes youngest Indian, 2nd youngest girl in the world to scale Mt. Everest
Thursday, May 23, 2024
