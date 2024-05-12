Nepal climber Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for 29th time, breaks own record

Nepali Sherpa climber Kami Rita has scaled Everest for the 29th time, surpassing his own record of 28 ascents. He now holds the record for the most ascents of the world's tallest peak in its 71-year climbing history. Kami Rita Sherpa sets new record with 29th Everest ascent.

Kami Rita Sherpa, also known as 'Everest man,' embarked on the Spring Season Everest expedition from Kathmandu, accompanying a team of approximately 28 climbers. Seven Summit Treks organised the expedition to conquer the world's highest peak.

Who is Kami Rita, the 'Everest man'?

• Kami Rita, born into the Sherpa community at the foothills of Everest, began his career as a porter before transitioning into a climbing guide.

• He completed his first ascent of Everest in 1994, at 24.

• According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Kami Rita has scaled Everest nearly every year since his first climb, totalling 29 ascents now.

• In 2020, the south side of Everest in Nepal was closed to climbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a partial reopening in 2021 allowed Kami Rita to achieve his 25th summit in May 2021.

• In 2023, Kami Rita completed his 27th ascent of Everest, tying the record with fellow guide Pasang Dawa Sherpa. However, by May 2023, Kami Rita surpassed this record by completing his 28th climb of Everest.

Everest- the tallest peak in the world

• Everest, known as Sagarmatha in Nepal, is 8,848.86 meters above sea level, making it the tallest mountain peak on Earth.

• In 2020, a joint initiative involving Chinese and Nepalese land surveyors reported that Everest's height had increased from the previously recorded 8,848 meters determined by the Survey of India in 1954.

• On May 29, 1953, New Zealand's Edmund Hillary and Nepali Sherpa Tenzing Norgay, originally from Tibet, became the first to reach the summit of Everest.