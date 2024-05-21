 Pakistani climber Sirbaz Khan scales Mount Everest without supplementary oxygen | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistani climber Sirbaz Khan scales Mount Everest without supplementary oxygen

ByHT News Desk | Written by Vaishnawi Sinha
May 21, 2024 03:48 PM IST

Pakistan's Sirbaz Khan scaled the tallest mountain in the world, Mount Everest, without using any supplementary oxygen.

Sirbaz Khan, an ace mountaineer from Pakistan, achieved yet another feat when he scaled Mount Everest without any supplementary oxygen, reported local media platform Geo TV.

Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan (Photo - Instagram)
Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan (Photo - Instagram)

Sirbaz Khan reached the top of the world's highest mountain at 12:30 pm local time, and became the only second Pakistani to scale the mountain without using oxygen.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Khan had previously scaled the 8849-metre peak using bottled oxygen. The only other person in Pakistan to achieve this feat is mountaineer Sajid Sidpara.

Read more: What led to attack on Kyrgyzstan hostels housing Indian, Pakistani students? Updates

With another feather in his cap, Sirbaz Khan also became the first Pakistani to climb 11 peaks of over 8,000m without using oxygen support. In totality, Khan has climbed 13 peaks of 8,000 metres. Out of these 13 peaks, he only climbed Annapurna and Kangchenjunga with oxygen support.

Sirbaz earlier this year delayed his plans to summit the Shishapangma peak - his 14th and final eight-thousander - as the authorities in China refused to open up the mountain for climbing this season.

Earlier this month, Sirbaz Khan became the first Pakistani to climb over 10 of the 14 tallest summits in the world. The Alpine Club of Pakistan, the country's state-run mountaineering body, said in a statement, “Khan stood atop the summit of 8,586-m (28,169-ft) Kunchenjunga (Kangchenjunga), the world’s third-highest peak, at 7 am (local time) on Saturday (0115GMT) with other members of a team.”

Read more: Pakistan seeks 24th 'longer and larger' bailout programme from IMF

32-year-old Khan, who hails from the Hunza valley of the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, started his journey as a mountaineer in 2016 at the age of just 24. Three years later, he became the first Pakistani to summit Mount Lhotse, the fourth-highest mountain in the world, standing at a height of 8,516 m (27,940 ft). He was the first Pakistani to summit the peak without using supplementary oxygen.

Khan hopes to become the first Pakistani to climb all 14 of the highest mountains in the world, standing at over 8,000 meters. He aims to complete this by climbing Mount Makalu (on the border between Nepal and China’s Tibet region) and Gasherbrum-1 (Kashmir).

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Pakistani climber Sirbaz Khan scales Mount Everest without supplementary oxygen

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On