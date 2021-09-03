Tipped off about acid attack on Congress rally, says Harish Rawat

Congress leader Harish Rawat has cited “two sources” and said they have been tipped off about an “acid attack” during their Parivartan Yatra in Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s constituency--Khatima.

“I have been tipped off by two sources... very worrisome. They said there could be a targeted acid attack on our leaders during the Yatra in Khatima. They may carry the attack by mixing acid in the ink bottle,” said Rawat in a social media post on Thursday.

Rawat, who heads the Congress’s campaign committee for the 2022 assembly elections, said the attack will be a blot on Uttarakhand politics if it happens. “There should be competition in politics; healthy competition, ideological competition, and competition to work for the people. But if some people provoke a group of students or other people to carry the acid attack...during the Yatra then it will... be stooping to new low...” He added if it happens, then one can easily identify the political party behind it.

Rawat did not name any party and said he has informed police about the alleged threat. “I pray to the almighty that it remains a suspicion only and does not turn into reality. If in case it does happen, then it will be a highly condemnable act and a dark chapter in state politics.” He added he is not the target, but another Congress leader was. “It is a conspiracy to fail our rally in Khatima.”

Police have stepped up the security for the rally that Congress’s state chief, Ganesh Godiyal, and Rawat are scheduled to lead. “...we have enhanced the security during the rally. Our superintendent of police (city) will be present there along with two circle officers and other police personnel to ensure no untoward incident happens,” said Daleep Singh Kunwar, a senior police superintendent. “We have no such input from our intelligence but after Harish Rawat raised the suspicion, we are taking all necessary steps.”

Rawat separately accused a “retired bureaucrat” of “political extortion” for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and three other parties in Uttarakhand without naming the person. “He is also doing extortion through mining. Apart from this, as the elections are nearing, some are rallying people with vested economic interests in the state to help the ruling party and work against me and the Congress. ...I will put all possible efforts to protect Uttarakhand...”

State minister and government spokesman Subodh Uniyal could not be contacted for a reaction to Rawat’s allegations.