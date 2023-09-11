Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

ByHT News Desk
Sep 11, 2023 12:29 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Bandh News: Dismayed TDP workers carried out protest after Chandrababu Naidu was sent in judicial custody for alleged corruption scam.

Agitated by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's arrests, workers of his Telegu Desam Party (TDP) carried out a state-wide protest on Monday, disrupting the daily life of the people. The demonstration has turned violent in some parts of the state leading to burning down of tires, destruction of public property.

Women protestors being removed from streets(ANI)

Visuals from across the state show protestors hurling slogans criticising the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Several TDP workers carried out sit-in in the middle of roads causing disruption in traffic movement. Workers have reportedly pelted stones on state-run buses.

Also read: ‘Shocked’ Zoho CEO supports arrested Chandrababu Naidu of TDP: ‘Worked so hard to…’

Police have been trying to control the law and order situation. Several party leaders including TDP MLC Kancherla Srikanth in Chittoor district were detained as a preventive action.

Protests were also held in Tirupati and West Godavari districts against the arrest and judicial custody of Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday in connection to an alleged corruption case.

He was later sent to judicial custody on Sunday for 14 days, till September 23, by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam.

The case pertains to the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of 3300 crore, as per the officials.

“It is a black day in the history of Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu was illegally arrested and sent to jail yesterday without producing any kind of evidence in court,” TDP spokesperson said.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India News and G20 Summit Live news along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
andhra pradesh chandrababu naidu protest telegu desam party
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP