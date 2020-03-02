TISS students barred from screening documentary on Ayodhya on campus

india

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 17:59 IST

Calling it another instance of an institute suppressing the right to free speech and expression, students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) have protested against the institute’s recent decision to not allow the screening of a documentary “Ram Ke Naam” on the campus.

In an email marked to the students’ union, the TISS administration stated that students will not be allowed to screen the film and hold a protest after the screening. The documentary was made by filmmaker Anand Patwardhan in 1992 and explores the role of Hindutva groups in the demolition of the Babri Masjid. The documentary is freely available on the internet.

“We have been receiving calls and mails from various external stakeholders regarding the screening of the documentary. This (email) is to inform you to maintain peace on campus and not to engage in any initiative that can provoke unrest in the campus,” said an email addressed to the TISS Students’ Union. It further states, “There is no permission to use the quadrangle for screening of the documentary and other activities mentioned including the candle light march.”

On the day of the screening last week, the institute followed their stern letter by confiscating the projector and sound system required to screen the movie. “We immediately arranged for students’ laptops and watched the documentary on the computer screens instead of a large screen and this was followed by a small candle light march,” said a student of the institute on condition of anonymity.

The institute in its email to students also requested them to refrain from undertaking any activities within the campus which may “disturb the academic environment and peace. We urge and request students to maintain peace and calm at this juncture,” states the letter.

Students, however, were unhappy with the forceful suppression of the rights of the student community, based on pressure by “external stakeholders”. “We were not planning to step out of the campus then why should any outsiders be bothered with our activities unless we do something illegal? It’s sad that instead of standing up for us, the institute is asking us to not raise our voices altogether,” said another TISS student.