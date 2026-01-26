TMC, BJP supporters clash in Kolkata's Sakherbazar; makeshift rally stage set on fire

Clashes erupted between supporters of the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party at Sakherbazar in West Bengal's Kolkata on Sunday evening. One fire tender was rushed to the spot of the incident to bring the blaze under control. (ANI Video Grab)

The clashes, on the on the southwestern outskirts of Kolkata, were triggered over the alleged use of microphones by a local club on very high volume, PTI news agency reported.

Visuals following the clashes, posted by ANI news agency, showed smoke emerging from the a makeshift stage set up for a public rally, and broken chairs on the street.

The stage, which was allegedly set on fire, was the same from where former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb had addressed a public meeting in the afternoon.