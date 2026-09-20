TMC, CPIM offices, former lawmakers’ homes vandalised in Kolkata’s Jadavpur

Party offices, residences of former lawmakers and a martyrs’ memorial belonging to both the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) were attacked and vandalised Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday by a group of armed individuals, party members said.

The BJP, however refuted the allegations saying that it isn’t the BJP’s culture and the party wasn’t behind the attack. (X/akbarsekhaitc)

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While both the AITC and the CPIM alleged that goons backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were behind the attack, leaders of the ruling party refuted the charges.

“Around 100–150 men, mostly unidentified and outsiders, carried out the attack. They damaged the CCTV, windows and the door of my residence. When local residents came out, they were also beaten up. I have lodged a complaint. A few other local residents who were assaulted also lodged complaints. The police came to inquire,” said Debabrata Majumdar, former AITC MLA from Jadavpur.

Party offices of the CPIM and TMC and a CPIM martyr’s memorial were also vandalised at Bapujinagar, a few hundred metres away.

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{{^usCountry}} “Goons, backed by the BJP, carried out attacks throughout the night. The offices and residences of our former MLA and former councilor were vandalized. Despite CCTV footage clearly revealing the faces of the accused persons, they haven’t been arrested,” said Kunal Ghosh, spokesperson for the Mamata-backed faction of the AITC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Goons, backed by the BJP, carried out attacks throughout the night. The offices and residences of our former MLA and former councilor were vandalized. Despite CCTV footage clearly revealing the faces of the accused persons, they haven’t been arrested,” said Kunal Ghosh, spokesperson for the Mamata-backed faction of the AITC. {{/usCountry}}

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“I have heard that CPIM offices were also attacked. This clearly reveals who the real enemy is. Mamata Banerjee has already said that political parties should come together to fight the BJP,” Ghosh added.

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The Jadavpur assembly seat was a Left bastion until 2006. The AITC won it for the first time in 2011. In 2016, the CPIM won it back. The AITC again won it in 2021. In 2026, however, the BJP won the assembly seat for the first time. The AITC has won the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat for four times in a row since 2009.

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“The CPIM is coming under attack almost every day. The TMC’s former MLA’s residence was attacked. If BJP gives shelter to these lumpens, it would be suicidal for the party,” said Sujan Chakraborty, former CPIM MLA from Jadavpur.

The BJP, however refuted the allegations saying that it isn’t the BJP’s culture and the party wasn’t behind the attack.

“Majumdar was earlier with the BJP. Later he joined the AITC. But BJP is not involved in this vandalism. Police will take action. I will urge the chief minister to take stringent action against those involved. Some people are carrying out such attacks in the guise of BJP workers. BJP doesn’t support this kind of political culture,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP state president.

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