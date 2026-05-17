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TMC cries foul over ‘selective FIR’ against Abhishek Banerjee

The FIR was registered at the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police Station for allegedly making inflammatory statements ahead of the elections.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 02:31 pm IST
ANI |
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TMC leader Tanmoy Ghosh on Sunday cried foul play days after an FIR was filed against TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee over alleged inflammatory remarks and said "such selective FIRs are unacceptable".

The case was registered for his remarks regarding the playing of DJs and his statements against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(@AITCofficial X)

"We have heard many provocative statements from BJP leaders. I believe that politics should be conducted with dignity. Such selective FIRs are unacceptable. This should apply to everyone; why only against Abhishek, just because the TMC lost the election? This is not acceptable at all," he told ANI.

The FIR was registered at the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police Station for allegedly making inflammatory statements ahead of the elections. The case was registered for his remarks regarding the playing of DJs and his statements against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Also read | Abhishek Banerjee named in FIR over controversial speeches during Bengal polls

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 192, 196, 351(2), 353(1)(C) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 123(2) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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