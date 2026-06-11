TMC crisis LIVE: Will not leave Mamata in difficult time, says Shatrughan Sinha as party leaders abandon her
TMC crisis LIVE: The Trinamool Congress is facing a deep internal crisis, with senior leaders resigning, rebel camps emerging among MLAs and MPs, merger speculation with the Congress, and organisational challenges raising serious questions over the party's unity and future.
TMC crisis LIVE updates: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), founded by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, is witnessing an unprecedented phase of internal turbulence. Over the past few days, resignations by senior leaders, the emergence of rebel camps among both MLAs and MPs, speculation over a Congress merger and fresh organisational challenges have collectively raised questions about the party's internal cohesion. ...Read More
Here's a look at the key developments
Rebel MLAs stake claim as principal Opposition bloc: The first major sign of the internal split emerged in the West Bengal Assembly, where Speaker Rathindra Nath Bose last week recognised 58 rebel TMC MLAs, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, as the principal Opposition bloc.
A parallel rebellion among MPs: The political unrest is no longer confined to the Assembly. A separate faction has also emerged among TMC MPs. Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who resigned from all party posts last week, said she has the backing of nearly 20 MPs and that the group is willing to support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Several prominent names feature in the rebel camp: The dissident group is not limited to lesser-known lawmakers. The rebel camp includes several high-profile leaders. Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh and Kolkata Dakshin MP Mala Roy joined the dissident lawmakers on Wednesday. Other MPs said to be part of the camp include Abu Taher, Asit Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Kalipada Soren, Jagadish Basunia, Prasun Banerjee, Sharmila Sarkar, Satabdi Roy, Yusuf Pathan, June Malia, Khalilur Rahaman, Bapi Halder, Rachana Banerjee, Mitali Bag, Dev Adhikari and Partha Bhowmick.
Sushmita Dev resigns: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan accepted the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev with effect from June 10.
Earlier, senior TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from both the Rajya Sabha and the party's primary membership, criticising the party's performance in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections and describing the verdict as the outcome of “15 years of anarchical rule” under the Mamata Banerjee-led government.
Congress merger speculation: The internal rift has also fuelled speculation about a possible merger between the TMC and the Congress, especially after Mamata Banerjee met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Monday.
However, conflicting signals have emerged. While TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday to “explore possibilities to deepen ties”, the Congress has dismissed reports of any merger. People familiar with the matter told HT that there is no proposal under consideration for the two parties to merge.
Mayor resignations and an arrest: Firhad Hakim and Krishna Chakraborty resigned as the heads of the Kolkata and Bidhannagar municipal corporations last week. On Monday, Hakim, regarded as a prominent minority face of the TMC, appeared to join the rebel group.
Meanwhile, TMC leader Jahangir Khan was arrested near the India-Nepal border in connection with an extortion case, according to police. The arrest came after he had allegedly been evading law enforcement agencies for several days amid multiple criminal investigations.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 03:10:37 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: ‘In 1-2 days, we will know more,’ says BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claims TMC's future will soon become clear
TMC crisis LIVE: BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would cease to exist, saying developments in the coming days would provide greater clarity amid the ongoing political turmoil within the party.
Speaking to ANI, Dubey referred to his earlier statement about the future of the Mamata Banerjee-led party and hinted at rapid political developments.
"In Baba's city, everything said turns out to be true. In 1-2 days, we will know more," Dubey said.
His remarks come at a time when the TMC is facing internal dissent, with multiple resignations, allegations of factionalism and public disagreements among senior leaders.
The latest flashpoint emerged today when senior TMC MP and advocate Kalyan Banerjee publicly criticised the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over a legal matter and accused him of displaying an "arrogant attitude."
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 02:54:18 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: 'Mamata Banerjee is a street fighter, still commands 41% vote share': TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha
TMC crisis LIVE: Backing Mamata Banerjee amid the ongoing turmoil within the Trinamool Congress, TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha told PTI that the party chief remains a formidable political force.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 02:44:58 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: ‘I will not leave Mamata Banerjee in her difficult time’, says TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha
TMC crisis LIVE: TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha has declared his support for Mamata Banerjee amid the party's internal turmoil, saying he will stand by her during this difficult period.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 02:35:28 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: ‘Choose me or Abhishek': Kalyan Banerjee's ultimatum to Mamata
TMC crisis LIVE: “Choose me or Abhishek Banerjee,” Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee has issued a clear message to party supremo Mamata Banerjee, further worsening the ongoing crisis and mass exit of MPs. Kalyan, a staunch Mamata loyalist, on Thursday criticised her nephew and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, calling him “arrogant” and someone who thinks “everyone is beneath him”.
Kalyan said that while he supports Didi, he doesn't feel the same about her bhaipo. "I am still with Didi but won't tolerate Abhishek Banerjee's arrogance. I have quit all cases related to Banerjee," Kalyan Banerjee said.
Even though Banerjee has been slamming rebel MPs over the past few days, his latest ultimatum to the TMC supremo has fuelled speculation of a split in the party.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 02:33:59 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: 'Important for us to work with Congress, says MP Saugata Roy on speculation of possible Congress-TMC merger
Amid the speculation of a possible Congress-Trinamool Congress (TMC) merger, party MP Saugata Roy on Thursday asserted that it is "important for the party to work with Congress" agaisnt ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
He has not clarified the possibility of a Congress-TMC merger or an alliance.
Speaking to ANI on the possible Congress-TMC alliance, Roy said, "It is important for us to work with Congress. That much I can say. We will see whether a merger happens or an alliance."
Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party amid the resignation of MPs from the party, he accused the ruling party of violence against the TMC leaders and their offices. He said that the party should work with Congress against the BJP in the state.
Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Prakash Chik Baraik, representing West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha, has resigned from the Upper House.
Soon after resigning as a member of the Rajya Sabha amid the turmoil within Trinamool Congress, former TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik on Thursday said that he has "accepted the opinion of the people" of West Bengal and then took the decision to resign from the Upper House.
This is the third such resignation within a week. On June 10, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev resigned as a member of the Upper House. On June 8, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament and from the primary membership of the TMC.
(ANI)
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 02:17:41 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: Abhishek meets Rahul to discuss INDIA bloc roadmap as TMC crisis deepens
TMC crisis LIVE: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday to discuss opposition coordination and the way forward for the INDIA bloc as the Mamata Banerjee-led party is grappling with a deepening internal crisis marked by fresh resignations and an escalating rebellion within its ranks.
The nearly 90-minute meeting in New Delhi came a day after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, with TMC leaders indicating that the discussions were part of the continuing engagement between INDIA bloc partners following Monday's opposition meeting in the capital.
According to a senior TMC MP, Abhishek Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi discussed issues raised at the INDIA bloc meeting, preparations for a proposed follow-up meeting in Hyderabad and ways in which opposition parties can work together more closely in the coming months.
(PTI)
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 02:01:52 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: ‘Time will tell,’ says former TMC MP Prakash Baraik amid speculation of him joining BJP after resigning from RS
TMC crisis LIVE: Soon after resigning as a member of the Rajya Sabha amid the turmoil within Trinamool Congress, former TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik on Thursday said that he has "accepted the opinion of the people" of West Bengal and then took the decision to resign from the Upper House.
This is the third such resignation within a week. On June 10, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev resigned as a member of the Upper House. On June 8, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament and from the primary membership of the TMC.
Speaking to reporters, Baraik said, "Accepting the opinion given by the people of West Bengal, I have also submitted my resignation today."
Amid the speculation on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs' reported move to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Baraik reached at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey.
"Time will tell," Baraik said upon asking the question whether he would join the BJP.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 01:51:50 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: Back to where it began? TMC crisis triggers talk of merger with Congress, the party Mamata had left in 90s
TMC crisis LIVE: As Trinamool Congress splinters in the aftermath of its 2026 defeat in West Bengal, former chief minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee faces a possibility that would have seemed unlikely even six months ago: returning to the Congress—the very party she’d left to build her political empire.
It began in 1984, in Jadavpur, where a young woman from an obscure middle-class family ran on a Youth Congress ticket against Somnath Chatterjee, one of CPI(M)’s formidable figures. She won that contest, in one of the first signals that Banerjee was not a typical politician.
But the Congress tested her patience. By the late 1990s, she had concluded that the party would never seriously confront the Left, and in 1998, she walked out and founded the Trinamool Congress — built on her personality, her grievances and her street-level instincts. Read full article here.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 01:49:12 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: Kalyan Banerjee says if Mamata backs Abhishek, 'I would decide my own'
TMC crisis LIVE: Amid the deepening turmoil within the Trinamool Congress, senior party leader Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday declared that he continues to stand with Mamata Banerjee but sharply criticised Abhishek Banerjee, accusing him of arrogance and objecting to what he described as "whimsical decisions."
(With inputs from joydeep thakur)
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 01:27:21 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: CPI leader D Raja says Trinamool Congress in ‘deep crisis,’ questions West Bengal party's ideological stand
TMC crisis LIVE: Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja, noting the internal rift within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Thursday stated that the party is facing a serious organisational and ideological crisis.
Reacting to the issue, Raja said, " It is now very clear that the TMC is in deep crisis. How long it can survive as an independent political organisation must be explained by Mamata Banerjee."
He further questioned the party's ideological clarity, adding, "What are the ideological foundations of her (Mamata Banerjee) party? What are its political positions? Only the TMC can explain this. How come the MPs just like that, they migrate from TMC to other parties or resign from TMC?"
A series of resignations and rebel assertions have fuelled uncertainty over the party's internal cohesion and possible merger in the TMC.
Meanwhile, former Trinamool Congress MP Prakash Chik Baraik on Thursday submitted his resignation letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, stating that he has "accepted the opinion of the people" of West Bengal to resign from the Upper House.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 01:11:52 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: ‘Preoccupied with capturing power’, says Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi slams BJP amid string of resignations in TMC
TMC crisis LIVE: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday lashed out at the BJP over a series of resignations by Trinamool Congress leaders in West Bengal after the Assembly election loss, saying that the ruling party is "preoccupied with capturing power."
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Gaurav Gogoi claimed that the "core problems" of the country cannot be resolved till the BJP remains in power.
He said, "The BJP is in power in Bengal today. They ought to serve the people and act upon the promises made in their manifesto. Instead, they are preoccupied with capturing power. As long as the BJP remains in power, the country's core problems will not be resolved, even if they secure that power by subverting democracy. The problems of migration, MSMEs, falling Rupee are not being resolved."
This comes amid turmoil within the All India Trinamool Congress as the party faces an internal rift and factionism, along with several Rajya Sabha MPs quitting the party.
Earlier today, TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House. This marked the third such resignation within a week. On June 10, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev resigned as a member of the Upper House, while Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had resigned on June 8.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 01:06:47 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: Sukhendu Sekhar Ray: The insider who walked away
TMC crisis LIVE: Every political revolt needs a trigger. In the TMC's case, that role has been played by Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.
Unlike many rebels who emerge from the fringes of power, Ray belonged to the establishment. A Rajya Sabha MP, lawyer and one of the party's most articulate parliamentary voices, he was considered part of the leadership's trusted inner circle. For years, he defended the party through controversies and crises.
His resignation therefore carried significance beyond the loss of a single MP.
In Bengal politics, defections from the Trinamool are not uncommon. What made Ray's exit different was that it came from a leader who had little to gain from rebellion and much to lose. His criticism lent credibility to murmurs growing since the election loss to BJP that had until then been dismissed as isolated grumbling.
Veterans rarely jump first unless they believe others are willing to follow.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 01:03:38 pm
TMC crisis LIVE:'Operation Lotus in full swing, says Kirti Azad alleges money offers, threats amid TMC rebellion
TMC crisis LIVE: Trinamool Congress leader Kirti Azad has alleged that an "Operation Lotus" is underway under the supervision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming attempts are being made to engineer defections within the party. In a post on X, Azad said," Operation Lotus, under the supervision of Amit Shah is in full swing. Various name through sources are floating around. This trick is not working. I can’t say about the future, but they definitely don’t have 16 names. Money was offered, threatened and now West Bengal Police is sitting at the residential premises and offices of these MPs. Come on Amit Shah try harder. After all, Udhar ka Sindoor Tumhari Mang mein uska Hai, who was caught on camera, taking a Bribe of five lakhs of rupees."
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 12:38:15 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: Who is Saayoni Ghosh? Once a Mamata ally, now in focus over ‘joining’ TMC rebel camp
TMC crisis LIVE: The internal crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) appears to be deepening, with buzz growing that Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh may have joined the party's rebel camp - a development that if true, will be the biggest jolt to former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee amid her struggle to keep her party intact after the state election loss.
Ghosh has not publicly confirmed the move. However, people familiar with the matter told HT that she may already have picked a side and is now part of the dissident group, in what is emerging as the All India Trinamool Congress's biggest crisis since its inception.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 12:36:20 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: 'I am exactly where I am': Babul Supriyo on joining TMC rebel camp
TMC crisis LIVE: Amid speculation over whether he could join the dissident camp within the Trinamool Congress, Rajya Sabha MP Babul Supriyo publicly asserted his loyalty to the party and its leadership.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 12:30:57 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: Calcutta High Court grants interim protection to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in signature forgery case
TMC crisis LIVE: The Calcutta High Court has granted interim protection from coercive action to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in the alleged signature forgery case linked to newly elected party MLAs.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 12:14:02 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: The faces behind the TMC revolt - and why Mamata Banerjee should worry
TMC crisis LIVE: For Mamata Banerjee, the most troubling aspect of the unrest within the Trinamool Congress is not the exact size of the dissident camp. It is the profile of those who have chosen to break ranks.
The names being associated with the rebellion come from vastly different corners of the party. Read more
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 12:03:12 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: What's happening in TMC
TMC crisis LIVE: Here's what happening in TMC:
-MLAs' rebellion: Speaker Rathindra Nath Bose last week recognised 58 rebel TMC MLAs, led by MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, as the principal opposition bloc. The rebels have accused the party leadership of functioning in an authoritarian manner and have openly challenged the role of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The 58 lawmakers backed Ritabrata Banerjee, who staked claim to the Leader of the Opposition position.
-MPs' rebellion: On Monday, another split faction of sorts emerged out of the TMC with MP Kakoli Ghosh saying she has the backing of 19 MPs and is willing to extend support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA with them. “Nearly 20 TMC MPs, including me, have decided to support the NDA for Bengal’s development. We have decided to write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and formally support the NDA,” an earlier HT report quoted as saying the four-term MP, who resigned from all party posts last week. “The letter has already reached the speaker. We have sought separate seating arrangements as a separate bloc,” she added later in the evening. The rebels need at least 19 of the 28 Lok Sabha members of the TMC to escape anti-defection proceedings.
-Heavy-weights joining camp: The list of MPs in the rebel camp includes some TMC heavy-weights, including firebrand leader and Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh. While Saayoni Ghosh and Kolkata Dakshin MP Mala Roy joined the dissident lawmakers on Wednesday, those said to be in the rebel camp also include: MPs Abu Taher, Asit Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Kalipada Soren, Jagadish Basunia, Prasun Banerjee, Sharmila Sarkar, Satabdi Roy, Yusuf Pathan, June Malia, Khalilur Rahaman, Bapi Halder, Rachana Banerjee, Mitali Bag, Dev Adhikari and Partha Bhowmick. While the name of Shatrughan Sinha was also reported to be among the rebels, TMC sources have claimed that the actor-turned politician is standing by Mamata Banerjee, according to PTI news agency.
-Congress-TMC merger buzz: The intensifying internal rift within the TMC fuelled speculation of a possible merger of the party with the Congress, buzz that gained momentum after Mamata Banerjee met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Monday. However, the response to merger buzz remained divided with TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee meeting Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday to “explore possibilities to deepen ties” and Congress describing the speculation as inaccurate.
-Merger speculation ‘baseless’: Talks of a merger between the Congress and the TMC are baseless, people familiar with the matter told HT on Wednesday, asserting that there is no proposal under consideration for the two parties to merge. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also said in a post on X: “Some news reports on what supposedly transpired in the meeting between Smt Sonia Gandhi and Ms. Mamata Banerjee are completely inaccurate. The meeting was very cordial and many personal matters were talked about, given the long relationship they have had.”
-Mayor exits, arrests in TMC: Against the above backdrop, fresh blow came for Mamata Banerjee as Firhad Hakim and Krishna Chakraborty of the party resigned as Kolkata and Bidhannagar municipal corporations last week. On Monday, Hakim, a prominent minority face, appeared to join the rebel group. Meanwhile, TMC leader Jahangir Khan was arrested on Monday near the India-Nepal border in connection with an extortion case, police said. The arrest comes after Khan had allegedly been evading law enforcement agencies for several days amid multiple criminal investigations.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 11:44:38 am
TMC crisis LIVE: Calcutta High Court hears Abhishek Banerjee's plea to quash alleged MLA signature forgery case
TMC crisis LIVE: The Calcutta High Court is hearing a petition filed by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee seeking the quashing of a case related to the alleged forgery of signatures of newly elected TMC MLAs following the recently concluded Assembly elections, Live law reported.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 11:40:23 am
TMC crisis LIVE: TMC's Prakash Chik Baraik resigns as Rajya Sabha MP, sparks buzz of BJP entry, says 'Time will tell'
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 11:09:00 am
TMC crisis LIVE: Resignations, merger buzz intensify turmoil within TMC
TMC crisis LIVE: Amid intensifying internal rift within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a series of resignations and rebel assertions have fuelled uncertainty over the party's internal cohesion and possible merger.
Rebel TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee on Wednesday categorically rejected speculation of any merger between the dissident faction and the Congress, asserting that the ongoing developments remain strictly internal to the organisation.
"The count is currently 64 (MLAs). These people will come and submit a letter to the Speaker," Banerjee told ANI, claiming that support for his faction has increased from 58 to 64 MLAs. He added that the group would soon formally approach the West Bengal Assembly Speaker to consolidate its position.
Dismissing merger speculation, he said, "Regarding a merger, as for our legislative party, we are certainly not joining the Congress. The MPs in Parliament, more than two-thirds of them, are not merging with the Congress either." Banerjee further stressed that no section of the party--including MPs, municipal representatives, Zilla Parishad members, or Panchayat members--is moving towards any merger.
(ANI)
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 11:02:22 am
TMC crisis LIVE: Amit Shah's cryptic Jhalmuri post
TMC crisis LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's enigmatic social media post has set political circles abuzz, coming amid a deepening split within the Trinamool Congress in Parliament.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 10:58:51 am
TMC crisis LIVE: Jairam Ramesh refutes Congress-TMC merger reports
TMC crisis LIVE: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh dismissed news reports linking the recent meeting between Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee to merger talks between the two parties, saying that they were "completely inaccurate".
He said that the meeting between Gandhi and Banerjee was "cordial", where personal matters were discussed, given the long relationship between the two leaders.
In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Some news reports on what supposedly transpired in the meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee are completely inaccurate. The meeting was very cordial and many personal matters were talked about, given the long relationship they have had."
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 10:55:51 am
TMC crisis LIVE: TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigns as Rajya Sabha member
TMC crisis LIVE: TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned on Thursday as Rajya Sabha member, news agency ANI reported.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 10:32:33 am
TMC crisis LIVE: BJP leader Raju Bista slams TMC, says party with 'Ma, Mati, Manush' slogan is surrendering to Congress ideology
TMC crisis LIVE: Amid speculation of Trinamool Congress inching towards Congress, BJP MP Raju Bista took potshots at the Mamata Banerjee-led party, saying any merger would be "massive failure on her part".
He accused Trinamool Congress of surrendering to Congress ideology.
While Mamata Banerjee met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee met Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.
"Mamata Banerjee, who left the Congress to form the TMC, to now have to merge back with the Congress, represents a massive failure on her part. I do not view this as a 'homecoming'; rather, I see it as a surrender by Mamata Banerjee. The party that was born with the slogan 'Ma, Mati, Manush' (Mother, Land, and People) is now surrendering to the Congress ideology," Bista said.
He was responding to a question about a speculations of a merger between TMC and Congress. (ANI)