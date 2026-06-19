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TMC factions sit separately as West Bengal assembly session starts, first public display of split

TMC leaders said that a group of MLAs loyal to Mamata Banerjee are likely to get a separate room and dedicated speaking time in the West Bengal Assembly.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 07:05 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The first session of the newly constituted West Bengal assembly began on Thursday with the customary address by state governor RN Ravi even as the deepening fissures between the Trinamool Congress was on display with the two rival factions occupying separate sections of the opposition benches.

West Bengal Governor R. N. Ravi addresses the first session of the 18th Legislative Assembly at Lok Bhavan, in Kolkata on Thursday. (@lokbhavan_wb X)

State finance minister Swapan Dasgupta is expected to table the budget for the financial year 2026-27 on June 22.

Also read: 6 UBT MPs skip meet, may merge with Shiv Sena as split buzz haunts faction

In his address, the governor laid down the outline of the new government’s plans of restoration of law and order, checking illegal infiltration, reviving industry and implementing central welfare schemes.

The governor said that massive infiltration took place in the state with the active indulgence of some groups with vested interest within the state and that the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has cracked down on extortion syndicates which used to run under the patronage of the previous ruling party.

TMC leaders said that a group of the party’s legislators loyal to Mamata Banerjee are likely to get a separate room and dedicated speaking time in the West Bengal Assembly. The development came after a meeting with CM Adhikari on Thursday.

 
west bengal government tmc suvendu adhikari west bengal politics
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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