Home / India News / TMC lawmaker Tamonash Ghosh dies at 60, had tested Covid-19 positive in May

TMC lawmaker Tamonash Ghosh dies at 60, had tested Covid-19 positive in May

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of Trinamool Congress legislator Tamonash Ghosh, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in May.

india Updated: Jun 24, 2020 10:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Tamonash Ghosh died at the age of 60 years on Thursday morning.
Tamonash Ghosh died at the age of 60 years on Thursday morning. (File Photo )
         

Trinamool Congress legislator Tamonash Ghosh, who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease in May, died on Thursday morning. He was 60.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death in a tweet.

“Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people & party. He contributed much through his social work,” Banerjee tweeted.

She offered her condolences to the lawmaker’s wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well wishers.

“He has left a void that will be difficult to fill,” she said.

The three-time MLA from the Falta assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district was admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for the disease in May, news agency PTI quoted party sources as saying. He had several complications related to the heart and the kidney, they added.

‘Rejected dynasty’: Nadda sharpens attack on Congress over Ladakh face-off
TMC lawmaker Tamonash Ghosh dies at 60, had tested Covid-19 positive in May
Live updates | EU may bar US travelers due to Covid-19 failures: Reports
Ladakh’s Pangong Fingers emerge as key focal point in India-China talks
Another biggest one-day jump in India with 15,968 new Covid-19 cases and 465 deaths in a day
‘Delhi, parts of UP likely to witness rainfall in the next 3-4 hours’: IMD
Patanjali launches Covid-19 drugs; Centre seeks details: Here’s what the company said
Covid-19: Oxford study on Dexamethasone, trials for inhaled version of Remdesivir
