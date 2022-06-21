TMC leader murder and Birbhum violence case: CBI files 2 charge sheets, names 22

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed separate charge sheets at Rampurhat court in Bengal’s Birbhum district in connection with the March 21 murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh and the massacre which claimed 10 lives when Sheikh’s men attacked some houses at Bogtui village that same night, lawyers aware of the development said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The agency named four people as prime accused in Sheikh’s murder and 18 others, including TMC leader Anarul Sheikh who is now in judicial custody, in the arson case. Some of the suspects in the two cases were declared absconders by the central investigating agency.

Ten people, nine of whom were women and one was a minor girl, died after two houses, belonging to Sanju Shaikh and Fatik Sheikh, were set on fire at Bogtui village near Rampurhat town. Three of these victims died of burn injuries in hospital. At least eight more homes were attacked in the incident.

The violence, according to allegations made by Bogtui residents, stemmed from disputes between rival factions of the TMC over alleged dubious land deals and extortion money received from traders and transporters who carry sand from local river beds and stones from quarries to other states and various cities of Bengal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CBI started the probe following the Calcutta high court’s March 25 order.

Bogtui is located within 150 metres of the bustling Rampurhat town and less than a kilometre away from the police station. The town and the village are separated by NH-14.

Bhadu Sheikh, the deputy chief of the local TMC-controlled Barshal gram panchayat was killed in a bomb attack around 8.30 pm on March 21.

The CBI said in its charge sheet that his murder was the fallout of old rivalry between him and Palash Sheikh, Sanju Sheikh and Sona Sheikh who were named as prime suspects.

Among the 18 people named as principal accused in the arson and massacre, two are minors. The CBI told the court that one of these minors played an active role in setting the homes on fire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After visiting Bogtui on March 24, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the accused and victims in both attacks were TMC supporters.

She granted monetary compensation for the families of the victims. The government also announced jobs for Bhadu Sheikh’s widow, Tabila Bibi and Mihilal Sheikh, whose mother, wife, daughter, sister and sister-in-law were killed in the arson.