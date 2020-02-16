TMC leader’s brother held for molesting minor at Santiniketan in south Bengal

india

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:40 IST

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl at Santiniketan in Birbhum district of south Bengal on Saturday.

The accused, Imran Sheikh, happens to be the brother of Omar Sheikh, a local Trinamool Congress leader.

“We have arrested the accused on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s family and have charged him under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said a senior lady officer of Santiniketan police station.

According to the police, the girl was on her way to school when the accused intercepted her and took her to a secluded place where he molested her. The man was intercepted by locals when the girl raised an alarm. He was thrashed and handed over to the police.

While Omar Sheikh said that he has no relation with his brother for a long time, TMC district vice-president Abhijit Singha said that the law will take its own course and the party has nothing to do with this.

Leaders of the district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party took out a rally to protest against the incident.