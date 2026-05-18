TMC's Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad join ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ amid row over CJI remarks

Trinamool Congress leaders Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad have joined the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ days after chief justice Surya Kant called the youth of the country “cockroaches.”

TMC's Mahua Moitra joined the Cockroach Janta Party.(ANI/ @CJP_2029/X)

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The controversy began last week during a court hearing. “There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone,” CJI Kant said.

Many online rebuked the choice of words.

What is the Cockroach Janta Party?

The ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ is a satirical, unofficial political account that appeared on X in response to the CJI's remarks. The bio of the page appears to parody the statement made by him. The party describes itself as “a political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth. Secular - Socialist - Democratic - Lazy.”

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{{^usCountry}} The page gained rapid popularity and got over 15,000 followers on X within 24 hours of its launch. They later announced that 40,000 members had joined the political front. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The page gained rapid popularity and got over 15,000 followers on X within 24 hours of its launch. They later announced that 40,000 members had joined the political front. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CJP calls itself the “Voice of the lazy & unemployed. A political party for the people the system forgot to count. Five demands. Zero sponsors. One large, stubborn swarm," according to its official website. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CJP calls itself the “Voice of the lazy & unemployed. A political party for the people the system forgot to count. Five demands. Zero sponsors. One large, stubborn swarm," according to its official website. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “With the growing support for CJP, we are fully aware that attempts will be made to dismantle us and portray us as anti-social elements. We want to make it absolutely clear that CJP firmly believes in the Constitution of India and will always work towards protecting its values,” a post on X read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “With the growing support for CJP, we are fully aware that attempts will be made to dismantle us and portray us as anti-social elements. We want to make it absolutely clear that CJP firmly believes in the Constitution of India and will always work towards protecting its values,” a post on X read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} CJP membership eligibility criteria {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CJP membership eligibility criteria {{/usCountry}}

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The CJP posted a specific eligibility checklist for those wishing to join:

Unemployed: By force, by choice, or by principle. We don't ask.

Lazy: Physically only. The brain may continue to spiral.

Chronically online: Minimum 11 hours a day, including bathroom breaks.

Can rant professionally: As long as the content is sharp, honest, and points at something that actually matters.

The party said it did not check religion, caste, or gender for membership.

TMC MPs join cockroach party

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On Sunday, TMC leaders Kirti Azad and Mahua Moitra publicly asked to join the platform on X.

Kirti Azad, also an ex-cricketer, posted, “I would like to join the cockroach janta party. What are the qualifications required?” The CJP replied, “We welcome Kirti Azad to our Cockroach Janta Party. Winning the 1983 World Cup is a good enough qualification.”

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Mahua Moitra also requested to join. “I too would like to join the CJP (besides being a card carrying member of the Anti National Party).”

The party welcomed her, “You are the fighter democracy needs, Mahua Moitra. Welcome to CJP!”

CJI clarifies ‘cockroach’ remark

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Following the backlash, the CJI said that his comments were misinterpreted and were not directed at the country's youth, but rather at people using fake credentials. “I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday,” the chief justice said.

“What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites,” he added.

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The CJI called reports claiming he criticised unemployed youth “totally baseless,” He added, “Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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