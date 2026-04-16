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TMC making false claims that BJP would stop fish consumption if it wins Bengal polls: Himanta

TMC making false claims that BJP would stop fish consumption if it wins Bengal polls: Himanta

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 03:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday accused the TMC of making false claims that the BJP would stop consumption of meat and fish if it wins the assembly polls in West Bengal.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the only restriction in Assam is on consumption of beef.(ANI/file photo)

Addressing a poll rally in support of BJP candidates here in north Bengal, Sarma asserted that one can eat as much non-vegetarian food as one wants in saffron party-ruled Assam.

He said that the only restriction in Assam is on consumption of beef.

"You can go to Dhubri or Goalpara and eat fish and meat as much as you want; there is no restriction," Sarma said.

Also Read: West Bengal: Murshidabad to get highest CAPF deployment for Phase 1 polls

"(CM) Mamata Banerjee is worried that once a BJP government is formed in West Bengal, the beef trade here will stop," he alleged.

"We evicted them from illegally occupied land," he said.

Noting that Assam government employees get 50 per cent dearness allowance, Sarma also said despite West Bengal being a much bigger state, government employees here receive "only 22 per cent DA".

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

 
himanta biswa sarma west bengal police west bengal elections west bengal election 2026 bjp
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / TMC making false claims that BJP would stop fish consumption if it wins Bengal polls: Himanta
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