TMC MLA in Bengal’s Malda accuses ex-minister, youth leader of vandalism

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator in Bengal’s Malda district has accused a former minister and a youth front leader of the party of vandalizing his home on Monday night prompting the police to start a probe.





Nihar Ranjan Ghosh, TMC MLA from Englishbazar in a complaint to the police said more than 100 men owing allegiance to TMC district youth wing president Prasenjit Das and former minister Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury barged into his home and vandalised his office. He alleged that the attackers were armed with iron rods and destroyed furniture at random.





The incident which was captured by several security cameras also exposed the infighting in the ruling party in the region. Ghosh alleged that stones were hurled at him but he escaped unhurt.

Officers from the Englishbazar police station rushed to the spot. “We have received a complaint and a probe is on,” an officer from the police station said on condition of anonymity.

In 2016, Ghosh won the assembly seat as an independent candidate supported by the Congress and the Left Front alliance. Chowdhury resigned from the post of chairman of Englishbazar municipality after Ghosh joined the TMC and the latter was made the new chairman.

“Chowdhury and Das led the attack. Their followers tried to kill me. The duo is trying to stop my political activities. The goons threw stones at me, ransacked my office and vandalized some two-wheelers parked outside the house. I am going to inform the state leadership,” Ghosh said.

Das dismissed the allegation and said the violence was the fallout of a quarrel that took place in Ghosh’s neighbourhood.

“On Monday morning, there was a quarrel between Chottu Saha, a local businessman, and Ghosh’s wife. Some followers of Ghosh allegedly thrashed Saha for quarreling with her,” said Das.

“The businessman’s wife lodged a complaint at Englishbazar police station. In the evening, Ghosh was spotted with the youths who allegedly thrashed the businessman. This led to another quarrel. The allegation against me and Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury is completely baseless,” said Das.

TMC’s Malda district unit president Mausam Noor said, “I am in Delhi but I have heard everything. Top leaders of our party have been informed. They will take action.”

Chowdhury was not available for comment.