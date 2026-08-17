TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee moves Cal HC challenging freezing of his bank account

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee moved the Calcutta High Court on Monday, seeking an urgent hearing of his petition challenging a private bank's alleged freezing of his bank account, stating that he will travel abroad soon for medical reasons with permission from the Supreme Court.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee at the Parliament premises during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Naveen Sharma) (Naveen Sharma)

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Justice Krishna Rao said he will hear the matter on Wednesday, asking Banerjee's lawyer to serve notice upon the parties in the meantime.

Banerjee's lawyer Ayan Bhattacharjee claimed that the private bank froze his personal bank account without following the proper procedure.

Bhattacharjee stated that the TMC MP plans to travel abroad for medical reasons, which has been allowed by the Supreme Court.

Also Read: Supreme Court allows Abhishek Banerjee to travel abroad for eye surgery

The Diamond Harbour MP moved the court seeking an urgent hearing of his petition challenging the bank authority's alleged action of freezing his bank account.

On a query from Justice Rao as to whether any investigation is going on against Banerjee, his lawyer stated that the high court has granted him protection from coercive action in ongoing probes against him and that he is adhering to the conditions imposed.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhattacharjee also claimed that no police action was initiated for freezing Banerjee's bank accounts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhattacharjee also claimed that no police action was initiated for freezing Banerjee's bank accounts. {{/usCountry}}

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The apex court had last week granted Banerjee permission to travel abroad for medical treatment for three weeks.

SC allows Banerjee to travel abroad for eye surgery

The Supreme Court last week pulled up the West Bengal government for opposing Banerjee’s request to travel overseas for an eye surgery, asserting that every individual has a right to travel abroad and choose their medical treatment.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said it saw “no serious impediment” to Banerjee travelling abroad for three weeks for the treatment and allowed him to do so, subject to conditions aimed at ensuring his availability to the investigating agency.

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“Every individual has a right to go abroad. Every individual has a right to choose the medical treatment of their choice,” said the bench during the hearing.

The court also emphasised Banerjee’s right to privacy regarding his medical condition, observing that an individual cannot be expected to put his health records in the public domain.

The state opposed the plea, with additional solicitor general SV Raju submitting that there were at least 15 cases against Banerjee and arguing that his propensity to not return to India was greater because criminal cases were pending against him.