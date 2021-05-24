Home / India News / TMC MP asks people to file police complaints against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar
india news

TMC MP asks people to file police complaints against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

TMC leaders targeted Dhankhar after the arrests because he sanctioned the prosecution. They alleged that he bypassed the assembly speaker whose sanction is necessary to prosecute MLAs.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 12:25 AM IST
On May 9, the Raj Bhawan said in a statement that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had accorded prosecution sanction to the CBI against the three TMC MLAs and Chatterjee who was an MLA when the offence allegedly took place. (PTI PHOTO.)

Adding to the acrimony between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Raj Bhawan, the party’s Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday asked Bengal citizens to file complaints against governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at every police station in the state so that he can be prosecuted after his term comes to an end.

“He is the butcher of the Indian Constitution. I urge people of Bengal to file complaints against him at every police station. I know that a case cannot be started against a governor. But we can do it after his tenure ends. Former governor Jagdeep Dhankhar can be lodged in the Presidency Jail,” Banerjee told reporters.

Banerjee, a lawyer, represented urban development minister Firhad Hakim, panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee and Kamarhati legislator Madan Mitra before the Calcutta high court this week after they were arrested on May 17 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the 2016 Narada sting operation case in which they are accused of taking bribe. They were remanded in judicial custody and taken to Presidency correctional home. Former TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee was also arrested on the same charge. A charge sheet was filed against all four.

TMC leaders targeted Dhankhar after the arrests because he sanctioned the prosecution. They alleged that he bypassed the assembly speaker whose sanction is necessary to prosecute MLAs.

On May 9, the Raj Bhawan said in a statement that the governor had accorded prosecution sanction to the CBI against the three TMC MLAs and Chatterjee who was an MLA when the offence allegedly took place. This empowered the CBI to file the charge sheet.

On May 10, Mukherjee and Hakim were sworn in as ministers by the governor at Raj Bhawan. Mitra took oath at the assembly on May 6.

Dhankhar reacted to Banerjee’s comments saying he was stunned.

“He is senior functionary @AITCofficial @MamataOfficial. He is senior parliamentarian @LokSabhaSectt. He is senior advocate @barcouncilindia @barandbench. Just stunned but leave the matter to sound discretion of cultured people of West Bengal and media,” tweeted Dhankhar. He also posted a video clip in which Banerjee could be heard making the statement.

“Banerjee is a lawyer who represents the state in court. He is directly attacking the Constitution. His statement can be seen as that of the ruling party. The TMC has lost faith in the Constitution,” said Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.

TMC leaders did not comment on Banerjee’s remarks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP