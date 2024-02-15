TMC's Mimi Chakraborty resigns from MP post; Mamata Banerjee yet to accept

Actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty announced her resignation from her MP post on Thursday after she met Trinamool supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who is yet to accept the resignation. "I have definitely resigned, but my resignation hasn't been accepted. I have coordinated with the CM, and she assured me that she will take care of everything," Mimi Chakraborty said. Actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty

“Politics is not for me. You have to promote someone here (in politics) if you are helping someone...Besides being a politician, I also work as an actor. I have equal responsibilities. If you join politics, you are criticised whether you work or not,” Mimi said explaining the reason she wants to quit politics as well.

Chakraborty reportedly resigned after expressing unhappiness with the party's local leadership.

Mimi recently resigned from the membership of two standing committees of parliament. She was a member of the standing committee on industrial affairs of parliament, and also a member of the joint committee of the Union ministry of power and ministry of new and renewable energy.

Chakraborty also resigned from the post of chairperson of two Rogi Kalyan samitis (hospital management committees) recently.

Mimi Chakraborty is an MP from Jadavpur constituency in West Bengal. The development came months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and at a time when the Trinamool Congress is embroiled in Sandeshkhali horror where women have been protesting for days against Trinamool's Shajahan Sheikh alleging that he and his gang have been sexually harassing them.