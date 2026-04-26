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TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh's speech with many faiths' prayers now viral: ‘BJP wants to divide us’

She took to X to share the video and captioned it, “Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, We'll live among ourselves as brothers”.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 07:33 pm IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh’s speech with religious songs viral again, this time for her message of pluralism. The Lok Sabha member was addressing a rally in Bhabanipur, West Bengal, where she recited chants from multiple religions while speaking about the area’s diversity.

TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh addresses a public rally in support of party candidates for Baruipur Paschim and Baruipur Purba constituencies,(PTI)

In the video, Ghosh describes Bhabanipur, from where TMC supremo and CM Mamata Banerjee is contesting the assembly elections, as “mini India", where people from different faiths and communities live together.

She accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to divide such spaces.

Sharing the clip herself, Ghosh wrote, “Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, We'll live among ourselves as brothers."

She also invoked Sikhism: “From somewhere else, we hear, ‘Ik Onkar, Satnam, Karta Purakh, Nirbhau, Nirvair, Akal Moorat, Ajooni, Saibhang, Gur Prasad…’” This is the Mool Mantar, the foundational prayer in the faith founded by Guru Nanak.

Ghosh said, “All of this exists together; and yet the BJP raises its hand to divide this space." The crowd cheered.

Bhabanipur is set to witness a direct contest once again between CM Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, who had defeated her in Nandigram in the previous election.

Also Read | TMC, DMK, SP score on percentage of women Lok Sabha MPs: What about Cong, BJP, and parties PM named in his speech

Saayoni Ghosh and Kaaba-Madina song

Ghosh, who is also an actor and musician, had earlier faced trolling from the BJP and other allied forces when, during the election campaign, she sang the folk song that said “Kaaba in the heart and Madina in the eyes”.

BJP leaders called this communal. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, speaking at an election rally in Bengal, said, “One of their MPs declares that she has the Kaaba in her heart and Medina in her eyes. I want to tell her that we have Mahakali in our hearts and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in our eyes.”

Ghosh's remarks in Parliament

Ghosh, a first-time parliamentarian from Jadavpur, has also been vocal in Parliament. In March, she alleged that “hardly any democracy is left” in Parliament, claiming that the voices of opposition members have been curbed.

Participating in the debate on a resolution seeking the removal of Om Birla from the Speaker’s post, Ghosh said she held no personal grievances against him.

“But this is a question of impartiality and dignity. There is hardly any democracy left in Parliament. Our opinions are thrashed. How can we fight for the people when we are fighting for our own rights?” she said, adding that Parliament, meant to function as a policy-making platform, has been reduced to an advertising platform.

 
west bengal elections bhabanipur tmc bjp
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