TMC, DMK, SP top %age of women LS MPs. Where Cong, BJP, parties PM mentioned in his speech stand amid quota row

Of the 75 women currently elected to the 18th Lok Sabha — about 14% of its 543 members — 11 belong to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party of West Bengal. That means just short of 38% of the TMC’s total 29 MPs are women, the highest such share among any major party in the House, particularly those mentioned by PM Narendra Modi in his “address to the nation” on April 18. West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in conversation with party Lok Sabha MP Saayoni Ghosh during a public rally at Baruipur, South 24 Parganas, on Saturday, April 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), comes second among such parties, with three women out of its 22, or 13.6%. The Samajwadi Party (SP) of Uttar Pradesh is third on this list, with five of its 37 MPs being women, that is, 13.5%.

That's the data at a time when there has been much debate on how and when to implement the 2023 law granting 33% women’s quota in the Lok Sabha and assemblies.

The largest two parties in the Lok Sabha — the ruling BJP and the main Opposition Congress — take the next two spots.

Congress is fourth with 14 women among its 99 MPs — 14.1% — following the by-election victory of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Wayanad in November 2024.

PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 31 women Lok Sabha MPs. That is the highest in terms of absolute numbers. But when seen as part of its total 240 MPs, women are 12.9%.

Also somewhat notable beyond this list is the Janata Dal (United) from Bihar. The JD(U) has two women MPs out of its 12 total Lok Sabha members — 16.7%, which actually puts it above both BJP (12.9%) and Congress (14.1%) on the percentage measure. But the analysis here is limited to parties with over 20 MPs and mentioned by PM Modi by name.

The parties PM named in ‘address to nation’ TMC, DMK, SP and Congress, plus his own BJP, are the five parties that Prime Minister Modi mentioned by name in his “address to the nation” on April 18, after he accused the Opposition of being anti-women as the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

TMC-ruled Bengal, currently led by a woman CM, and DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu are both in the middle of elections right now, while BJP-ruled UP is set for polls early next year.