‘37.9% of TMC's LS members are women’: Mamata Banerjee points her party's data to counter PM Modi's claim on women quota

PM Narendra Modi got a pointed response from CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday after he took up the issue of women's reservation at the BJP's election rally in West Bengal and again claimed — as he did in his "address to the nation" the previous night — that the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) had blocked in the Lok Sabha a bill for a 33% quota in Parliament and assemblies. Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters take part in a rally in support of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as part of an election campaign at Bhabanipur. (PTI File Photo)

CM Mamata Banerjee stressed that the women's reservation as such not up for debate — that's already been passed with cross-party support in 2023.

“What we are fundamentally opposed to is the delimitation exercise [redrawing the country's electoral map] that the Modi Government was plotting to push through by using women as a shield for its vested political agenda,” Banerjee said in a post on X.

She underlined that her party, the TMC, has the highest proportion of female elected representatives in both Parliament and the state legislature.

“In the Lok Sabha, 37.9% of our elected members are women. In the Rajya Sabha, we have nominated 46% women members. The question of opposing women's reservation does not arise and never has,” she said.

“It is deeply unfortunate that the Prime Minister chose to mislead the nation rather than address it honestly,” she further wrote.

She added, “What we are fundamentally opposed to is the altering of Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, the division of this nation and the usurpation of power through gerrymandering, by redrawing political contours to hand greater representation to BJP-ruled states at the expense of others. This is an assault on federal democracy. And we will not watch it happen in silence.” Gerrymandering is a term used for altering constituencies in a manner that benefits a certain party.

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She noted that the delimitation move — defeated because the BJP-led NDA does not have two-third majority in Parliament — came three years after the 2023 women's quota was passed.

“If this government was genuinely serious about this noble cause, why did it wait nearly three years after the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill on September 28, 2023? Why rush it through when several states are in election? And why couple it with Delimitation? Trinamool Congress has stood for women for decades. We will continue to. But we will not be lectured on a subject that the ruling dispensation neither understands nor respects,” she further argued.