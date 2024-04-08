 TMC leaders detained for staging dharna outside EC office | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

TMC leaders detained for staging dharna outside EC office

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2024 06:33 PM IST

The delegation, which met a full bench of the EC, includes TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, and Sagarika Ghose, among others.

Trinamool Congress leaders were detained on Monday for staging a 24-hour dharna outside the Election Commission office in the national capital, demanding the removal of the current chiefs of central agencies - Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Income Tax Department.

TMC leaders detained (PTI)
TMC leaders detained (PTI)

A 10-member delegation of the TMC including - Derek O'Brien, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose, MLA Vivek Gupta, former MPs Arpita Ghosh, Santanu Sen and Abir Ranjan Biswas, and party's students' wing West Bengal vice president Sudip Raha - staged the protest after meeting a full bench of the poll body to press their demand.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In a video posted by news agency PTI, the TMC leaders can be seen taken away by the Delhi police in a van. They can be heard shouting slogans like: “Modi hatao, desh bachao” (Remove Modi, save country).

Also read: TMC, BJP war of words escalates; Mufti versus Azad in Anantnag

According to the Mamata Banerjee-led party, they are raising the issue of BJP's “misuse” of NIA to “wrongfully intimidate” its party workers ahead of the general election. “We shall not tolerate such unconstitutional attempts to harm the sanctity of our democracy and have pledged to stand together to take all necessary steps to put an end to such activities,” TMC wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

TMC MP Dola Sen told the media: “The BJP is misusing central agencies against us. The way NIA, ED, and CBI are working and targeting TMC leaders is shameful. We request the EC to ensure a level playing field for all political parties.”

The protest comes as TMC has been alleging that the central probe agencies have been targeting opposition parties at the behest of the BJP-led Centre.

On Sunday, it alleged an “unholy alliance” between the BJP and NIA, a day after a team of the NIA was attacked by a mob in West Bengal's East Midnapore district. The attack took place as the probe agency arrested two accused - Manobrata Jana and Bailicharan Maity - in a 2022 blast case at a TMC leader's house.

However, the NIA has issued a statement, refuting all the allegations of ‘mala fide’ in its actions and clarified that the attack was “unprovoked”. According to the NIA, the attack by the mob was an attempt to obstruct it from carrying out its lawful duties.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE, Solar Eclipse 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / TMC leaders detained for staging dharna outside EC office
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On