West Bengal police file a case against NIA probe team

Police in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district filed a case against National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials under sections pertaining to molestation and house trespass as the state government and the Centre entered into what appears set to turn into another confrontation involving law and order, fuelled by an increasingly bitter battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress. A police vehicle after it was attacked by villagers in Purba Medinipur. (PTI)

The FIR came a day after an NIA team was attacked by a mob at Bhupatinagar in Purba Medinipur district while carrying out a probe in connection with a blast case — an incident the BJP said was at the behest of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s party, which in turn accused the Centre of misusing federal agencies for political leverage.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read here: TMC alleges Bengal BJP leader met NIA SP days before Bhupatinagar raid

The agency on Sunday issued a statement “categorically” denying any mala fide intentions and the “unlawful allegations” levelled against it, while calling the mob attack unprovoked. “NIA has reiterated that its team had come under violent attack by an unruly mob when they had gone to conduct searches in Naruabila village on Saturday in connection with its probe in the said case. The attack was completely unprovoked and uncalled for, and an attempt to obstruct NIA from carrying out its lawful duties,” said a NIA spokesperson in a statement.

On Saturday, the agency raided the homes of three more local TMC leaders, Subir Maiti, Manab Kumar Parua and Naba Kumar Panda, but they were not home. All three have been summoned to the NIA office on Monday.

The agency also filed a police complaint over the attack on its team — which led to injuries to one official and damage to a vehicle near the Bhupatinagar police station. In connection with the blast case — which chief minister Banerjee said was linked to firecrackers and not explosives — the agency arrested two local Trinamool members.

Saturday’s incident is similar to an attack on officials of another federal agency, the Enforcement Directorate, on January 5 when its sleuths attempted to arrest a now-expelled member of Banerjee’s party. That case snowballed into one of the biggest political controversies ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The ruling party went on the offensive on Sunday over the recent incident, alleging BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari met National Investigation Agency’s Kolkata-based superintendent Dhan Ram Singh at the latter’s residence on March 26 and handed a list of Trinamool Congress leaders who should be arrested before the Lok Sabha polls.

“It will be a blunder to think that Saturday’s NIA raid at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore, where two local TMC leaders were arrested, was part of an investigation. As chief minister Mamata Banerjee said yesterday, NIA is acting under instructions from BJP. On March 26, Jitendra Tiwari met NIA SP Dhan Ram Singh at the latter’s flat and handed a list of TMC leaders BJP wants arrested before the elections. We are alleging that Tiwari carried cash in a white envelope,” said TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh, speaking at a press conference with minister of state for finance, Chandrima Bhattacharya.

The two alleged the federal agency was being used by the BJP to arrest Trinamool’s election managers at a time when the model code of conduct was in force. “BJP provided these names to NIA for political reasons. This is part of a bigger conspiracy. These raids are being conducted to create panic among ground level workers of TMC so that BJP benefits in the elections. The incident happened in December 2022. Why was NIA waiting till April 2024 when the model code for elections is in force,” said Bhattacharya.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a report from the state government on the attack. West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose has sought a report as well.

Both Modi and Banerjee too spoke on Sunday on the confrontation between the state and federal agencies. “When federal agencies come, TMC attacks their teams. TMC wants to slaughter law and order,” said Modi at a rally in Jalpaiguri on Sunday.

Till December 2020, Tiwari was a TMC leader at Asansol in the West Burdwan district. He was a legislator and also the mayor of Asansol. He joined BJP alongside TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari who is now leader of the opposition in the Bengal legislative assembly.

TMC released copies of the visitors’ logbook, the lease agreement for Singh’s flat and a copy of a statement NIA released in 2017 when he was awarded the President’s medal on Republic Day. It said Singh was part of counter intelligence operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the North-East and Maoist infested areas.

Tiwari did not confirm or deny the allegation.

“Those making the allegation should prove it in seven days. Or else, I will file a defamation suit against them,” said Tiwari.

Read here: NIA says attack on its team in Bengal an attempt to obstruct agency’s duty

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar however defended Tiwari. “Any citizen can meet an NIA officer at any point of time and share information about terrorist activities. I can arrange an appointment if TMC leaders want to meet NIA officers. BJP does not need NIA’s help to defeat TMC. This is a bogus allegation. Anybody could have entered the housing complex and put Tiwari’s name in the logbook. Also, there are more than 200 flats in that complex. How can someone say which flat a visitor is going to,” Majumdar said.

The NIA said Saturday’s raid was carried out as part of an investigation ordered by the Calcutta high court (in 2022) and the allegations of forceful entry and molestation lodged against the agency were motivated.