TMC MPs write to PM Modi, seek removal of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta

Trinamool Congress lawmakers have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, seeking the removal of Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General (SG) of India.

This comes in the wake of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari’s reported meeting with Mehta in the national Capital, a claim that Mehta has denied.

The letter, signed by party MPs Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Mahua Moitra, points out that Adhikari is an accused in the 2016 Narada sting operation case and Mehta is representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Supreme Court and Calcutta high court.

It also says that the mastermind of the multi-crore chit Sarada chit fund scam, Sudipta Sen, had written to the authorities levelling “grave allegations” against Adhikari. Mehta has advised and appeared for the CBI in the case.

“Such a meeting between an accused in grave offences with the SG, who is advising such agencies by whom the said accused is being investigated, is in direct conflict of interest with the statutory duties of the SG of India,” stated the letter.

It also alleged that the meeting was organised to influence the outcome of the matters where Adhikari is an accused, by using high offices of the SG. “In order to avoid any doubt in the mind of the public at large, as to the integrity and neutrality of the office of the SG, we approach you to initiate necessary steps for removal of Tushar Mehta from the post of the SG of India,” the TMC MPs wrote in the letter to PM Modi.

The SG later issued a statement denying that said meeting ever took place yesterday. He said, “Shri Suvendu Adhikari did come to my residence cum office yesterday at around 3pm, unannounced. Since I was already in a pre-scheduled meeting in my chamber, my staff requested him to sit in the waiting room of my office building and offered him a cup of tea. When my meeting was over and thereafter my PPS informed me about his arrival, I requested my PPS to convey Mr Adhikari my inability to meet him and apologise as he had to wait. Mr Adhikari thanked my PPS and left without insisting to meet me. The question of my meeting with Mr Adhikari therefore did not arise.”

Even though Adhikari could not be contacted, the BJP, however, said that Adhikari, as the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, can meet the SG to discuss legalities.

“The TMC is trying to make an issue out of nothing to divert the attention from other important issues such as post-poll violence, deterioration of law and order in the state and the vaccination scam. Is there is Constitutional bar that an elected public representative cannot meet the SG if he is an accused in a case? The court is hearing the matter. Adhikari is the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. He may meet the SG to discuss legalities pertaining to some crises which the state is facing,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson in the state. Adhikari, who was in Delhi on Thursday, also met Union home minister Amit Shah.