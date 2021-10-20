TMC says Congress emulating it by promising 40% tickets for women in UP

Amitoj Singh Kalsi

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has said the Congress was emulating the former by promising 40% tickets for women for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections while hoping this is genuine and not tokenism.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday emphasised the prevalent “politics of hate” can be countered by women while announcing the reservation in tickets for them.

Soon after Priyanka Gandhi’s announcement, TMC tweeted, “Under the visionary leadership of (West Bengal chief minister) @MamataOfficial (Mamata Banerjee), AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) has shown the way to ensure increased participation of women in politics in this country. We’re the first party to give 40% seats to women in LS (Lok Sabha) elections! Amid such dire times, @INCIndia (Congress) is understandably trying to emulate and one can only hope that this is genuine and not tokenism. If they are to be taken seriously, they must give 40% seats to women in states other than UP (Uttar Pradesh) as well.”

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandra Mohan said the Congress has never worked for women and is now talking about 40% reservation only in view of 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.