Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / TMC says Congress emulating it by promising 40% tickets for women in UP
india news

TMC says Congress emulating it by promising 40% tickets for women in UP

Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress has said that If the Congress party is to be taken seriously, then they must give 40% seats to women in states other than Uttar Pradesh as well
Trinamool Congress said it is the first party to give 40% seats to women in Lok Sabha elections. (PTI Photo)
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Amitoj Singh Kalsi

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has said the Congress was emulating the former by promising 40% tickets for women for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections while hoping this is genuine and not tokenism.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday emphasised the prevalent “politics of hate” can be countered by women while announcing the reservation in tickets for them.

Soon after Priyanka Gandhi’s announcement, TMC tweeted, “Under the visionary leadership of (West Bengal chief minister) @MamataOfficial (Mamata Banerjee), AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) has shown the way to ensure increased participation of women in politics in this country. We’re the first party to give 40% seats to women in LS (Lok Sabha) elections! Amid such dire times, @INCIndia (Congress) is understandably trying to emulate and one can only hope that this is genuine and not tokenism. If they are to be taken seriously, they must give 40% seats to women in states other than UP (Uttar Pradesh) as well.”

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Capt Amarinder hand in glove with BJP, backstabbed Congress: Randhawa, Pargat

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandra Mohan said the Congress has never worked for women and is now talking about 40% reservation only in view of 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP, SP trade barbs over inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport

Assam: 2 arrested in Cachar for defacing hoardings written in Assamese

As Delhi sets out to introduce TDRs, weighing the benefits and shortcomings

Longest runway in UP, 8 flights every hour: Everything about Kushinagar airport
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP