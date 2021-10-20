Capt Amarinder hand in glove with BJP, backstabbed Congress: Randhawa, Pargat

A day after former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh unveiled his plans to float a party, Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and cabinet minister Pargat Singh on Wednesday accused him of being “hand in glove” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and backstabbing the Congress.

Calling the two-time former chief minister an “opportunist”, Randhawa said that Capt Amarinder had always worked with only his and his family’s interests in mind. “Captain Saab has betrayed the (Gandhi) family that gave various positions and always honoured him. Had the Congress not given its support, he would not have remained the chief minister of Punjab for nine-and-a-half years. Now he calls it the worst party,” he said in a statement.

Randhawa, who hurled personal accusations at the former chief minister, also blamed him for the Centre’s unilateral move to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km, from the border. The deputy CM’s stinging attack came a few hours after Capt Amarinder announced his plans for a new party and hinted at a possible pre-poll pact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if the farmers’ issue was resolved. The deputy CM was accompanied by Amarinder’s one-time political secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu.

Randhawa was among the four ministers who had rebelled against Amarinder after the state government suffered a legal setback in the Kotkapura police firing case six months ago. He later sided with Capt Amarinder’s bête noire Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was appointed the state Congress president, in their bitter tussle. Capt Amarinder had resigned last month amid the infighting and Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed in his place.

Cabinet minister Pargat Singh said that Capt Amarinder was in league with the BJP for the past two-and-a-half years. “I have been saying this since then, but many in the party did not believe me at that time. The truth is now coming out,” said the minister, who is a confidant of Sidhu.