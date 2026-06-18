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'Mamata Banerjee's longtime PSO removed, she won't accept replacement': TMC slams Suvendu Adhikari

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said the removal of the PSO reflected the chief minister's "vindictive attitude" towards the former minister.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 03:47 pm IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday attacked West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly "taking away" former chief minister Mamata Banerjee's personal security officer (PSO), who had been assigned to her for more than 20 years.

Bengal CM removing Mamata's longstanding PSO shows vindicative attitude of BJP, said Kalyan Banerjee. (HT File) (PTI)

Speaking to reporters, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said the removal of the PSO reflected the chief minister's "vindictive attitude" towards the former minister.

Banerjee said Mamata had refused to accept the new PSO assigned to her, as she had greater confidence in the officer who had been with her for more than two decades.

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"It is very unfortunate that Mamata Banerjee's PSO, who had been with her for 20 years, has been taken away. I have been told that new PSOs were assigned, but she did not accept them. This is purely autocratic. A PSO is a matter of confidence; if I do not have confidence in a PSO, I may say so. This is a very vindictive attitude of the Chief Minister. Everything is happening because of the Chief Minister's vindictive attitude," Banerjee said.

The party also said some of the security personnel had been with Banerjee since her tenure as railway minister.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, the TMC alleged: "A shocking new low in political vendetta. What exactly are you plotting, @SuvenduWB? Your obsession with vendetta politics and your insecurity-driven abuse of power expose exactly who you are. If 'petty politics' had a face, it would undoubtedly look like yours."

Reacting to the removal of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's PSO, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Asim Sarkar said Banerjee would be provided the security entitled to a former chief minister, according to ANI.

This comes at a time when rebellion is growing within the the TMC with a total of 58 TMC MLAs already forming a separate faction within the Bengal assembly, where Ritabrata Banerjee has been recognised as the LoP by Speaker Rathindra Bose.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, two-thirds of the party's MPs, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, have merged with the Tripura-based Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). They have also written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeking a separate seating arrangement in the Lower House.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / 'Mamata Banerjee's longtime PSO removed, she won't accept replacement': TMC slams Suvendu Adhikari
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