'Mamata Banerjee's longtime PSO removed, she won't accept replacement': TMC slams Suvendu Adhikari

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday attacked West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly "taking away" former chief minister Mamata Banerjee's personal security officer (PSO), who had been assigned to her for more than 20 years.

Bengal CM removing Mamata's longstanding PSO shows vindicative attitude of BJP, said Kalyan Banerjee. (HT File) (PTI)

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Speaking to reporters, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said the removal of the PSO reflected the chief minister's "vindictive attitude" towards the former minister.

Banerjee said Mamata had refused to accept the new PSO assigned to her, as she had greater confidence in the officer who had been with her for more than two decades.

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"It is very unfortunate that Mamata Banerjee's PSO, who had been with her for 20 years, has been taken away. I have been told that new PSOs were assigned, but she did not accept them. This is purely autocratic. A PSO is a matter of confidence; if I do not have confidence in a PSO, I may say so. This is a very vindictive attitude of the Chief Minister. Everything is happening because of the Chief Minister's vindictive attitude," Banerjee said.

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{{^usCountry}} On Thursday night, TMC MP Derek O'Brien posted a video from outside Mamata's residence, alleging there was no security outside her house and that her PSO had been removed. He posted on X: "HAPPENING NOW. 9.30 pm today. @MamataOfficial's PSOs for 20 years were moved out from her residence in Kolkata. She is inside. Have parked my car to block the entrance. No security. Shot this video. Will come to you live now from @AITCofficial's Facebook page." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday night, TMC MP Derek O'Brien posted a video from outside Mamata's residence, alleging there was no security outside her house and that her PSO had been removed. He posted on X: "HAPPENING NOW. 9.30 pm today. @MamataOfficial's PSOs for 20 years were moved out from her residence in Kolkata. She is inside. Have parked my car to block the entrance. No security. Shot this video. Will come to you live now from @AITCofficial's Facebook page." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, the TMC alleged, "Removing the long-serving security personnel protecting @MamataOfficial is not administrative action; it is a calculated move to isolate and endanger her." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, the TMC alleged, "Removing the long-serving security personnel protecting @MamataOfficial is not administrative action; it is a calculated move to isolate and endanger her." {{/usCountry}}

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The party also said some of the security personnel had been with Banerjee since her tenure as railway minister.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, the TMC alleged: "A shocking new low in political vendetta. What exactly are you plotting, @SuvenduWB? Your obsession with vendetta politics and your insecurity-driven abuse of power expose exactly who you are. If 'petty politics' had a face, it would undoubtedly look like yours."

Reacting to the removal of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's PSO, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Asim Sarkar said Banerjee would be provided the security entitled to a former chief minister, according to ANI.

This comes at a time when rebellion is growing within the the TMC with a total of 58 TMC MLAs already forming a separate faction within the Bengal assembly, where Ritabrata Banerjee has been recognised as the LoP by Speaker Rathindra Bose.

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Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, two-thirds of the party's MPs, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, have merged with the Tripura-based Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). They have also written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeking a separate seating arrangement in the Lower House.

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