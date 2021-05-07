TMC spokesperson lodges complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut in Kolkata

A Trinamool Congress spokesperson has lodged a complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut at a police station in Kolkata for allegedly spreading hate propaganda in a bid to incite communal violence in West Bengal.

“Ranaut has made several offensive posts from her verified official Instagram handle in the story section. She has also distorted and maligned the image of chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee,” the complaint read.

The complaint was filed by Riju Dutta, spokesperson of the TMC, at the Ultadanga police station late on Thursday night.

“We have received a complaint and a FIR has been lodged,” said an officer of the police station.

The actor had allegedly attacked the chief minister over post-poll violence and had uploaded distorted pictures of the Bengal chief minister accusing her of unleashing a Hindu genocide.

Banerjee had on Thursday told the media that at least 16 people have been killed in post-poll violence in the state.

Ranaut’s Twitter account was ‘permanently suspended’ on Tuesday, after she posted a series of tweets reacting to the recent West Bengal assembly election results.

This isn’t the first time that the actor has been penalised by the social media platform. Earlier this year, certain restrictions were imposed on her account after her tweet against Amazon Prime Video web-series Tandav, in which she said it was ‘time to take (the makers’) heads off’ for hurting religious sentiments.