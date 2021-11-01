TMC will uproot BJP in 2023 Tripura polls: Abhishek Banerjee

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, on Sunday promised to “uproot the BJP” and form the government in Tripura after winning the upcoming civic elections and the 2023 assembly elections.

“BJP is a more dangerous virus than the coronavirus. This virus has only one medicine and vaccine — Mamata Banerjee. Like Covid-19 double doses, you (people) need to give double doses (votes), one in civic polls in November and another during Assembly polls in 2023,” said Banerjee, addressing his first public meeting in the state at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan.

The AITC, also known as the TMC, which is trying to gain a foothold in the northeastern state ahead of assembly elections in 2023, had to approach the high court to hold a rally in Tripura after the local police cancelled its earlier endorsement.

On Saturday, justice Subhashish Talapatra permitted the TMC to organise its rally after the party gave an undertaking that it would not allow more than 500 people at the venue.

During the address, Banerjee promised to end what he claimed was “BJP’s misrule” and said his party follow West Bengal’s model of “good governance” to deliver fruits of development to the northeastern state.

“ We don’t believe in breaking away people to disrupt a government. But we will surely uproot the BJP in 2023,” he said.

Ashish Das, a BJP legislator from Tripura and Rajib Banerjee, a national body member of BJP, on Sunday joined TMC and Banerjee welcomed them with his party’s flag on stage. He added that TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, would visit Tripura in December and address a gathering.

He further announced that the TMC would contest all 20 urban bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, in the November 25 elections.

“We must fight and defeat BJP, otherwise the situation in Tripura would turn similar to Afghanistan. BJP leaders have already instigated their party workers to launch attacks on TMC activists in Talibani style,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Reacting to Banerjee’s allegation, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “Trinamool can’t grow its roots in Tripura. And he (Abhishek Banerjee) is the ‘pappu’ of eastern India and Biplab Deb has already proven his acceptance among the people.”